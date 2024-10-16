Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani: Insights and Innovations from ET Telecom

In New Delhi, Minister of State for Communications Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani discussed the opportunities and regulatory challenges of non-terrestrial networks (NTN) like space broadband. He emphasized the need for careful regulation to ensure safe and efficient operations. The International Telecommunication Union (ITU) plays a crucial role in managing satellite functions, preventing interference, and dealing with space debris. Pemmasani highlighted controversies around regulating NTN and the fair auctioning of spectrum, focusing on the conflict between telecom companies and over-the-top (OTT) service providers over network usage. Striking a balance between innovation and consumer safety is essential for regulators worldwide.

Opportunities and Challenges Ahead for Space Broadband Services

NEW DELHI: A fresh perspective has emerged on the horizon of space broadband services, particularly regarding non-terrestrial networks (NTN), as Minister of State for Communications, Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, highlights both the potential benefits and regulatory hurdles that lie ahead.

Transformative Innovations Demand Oversight

During his address at the eighth edition of the India Mobile Congress 2024, Pemmasani remarked, “The proliferation of non-terrestrial networks presents growth opportunities alongside regulatory challenges.” He emphasized that while these innovations are groundbreaking, they necessitate careful regulatory oversight to ensure that operations are both safe and efficient.

Role of Global Coordination

Highlighting the significance of international cooperation, the Minister stated, “The International Telecommunication Union (ITU) plays a crucial role in managing satellite orbits, preventing interference, and coordinating global coverage.” He also pointed out the importance of environmental regulations in protecting against space debris, further underscoring that effective regulation not only fosters fair competition and pricing but also stimulates innovation while safeguarding consumer interests.

Debate on Regulatory Framework

The conversation surrounding the regulatory framework for NTN, including the auctioning of spectrum, has sparked controversy, especially with telecom carriers advocating for a level playing field.

Balancing Innovation and Security

Pemmasani touched upon the critical subject of Over-the-Top (OTT) services, stating, “Both leading communication service providers and OTT players have revolutionized how we connect.” He emphasized the need for regulators worldwide to navigate the fine line between encouraging innovation and ensuring security within the communication ecosystem.

As tensions rise, telecom operators and mobile app companies find themselves at odds, with telecom providers pushing for fair compensation for network usage from large OTT players.