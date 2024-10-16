India poised to be telecom and digital connectivity leader for emerging economies: Piyush Goyal, ET Telecom

India’s Union Minister Piyush Goyal announced that the country is poised to lead in telecom services and provide high-quality tech equipment to developing nations. At the World Telecommunication Standardization Assembly in New Delhi, he emphasized India’s commitment to improving global digital connectivity and helping countries with lower network access. Goyal praised the ‘Digital India’ initiative for enhancing connectivity and innovation, allowing businesses to thrive, even during the pandemic. He highlighted India’s advancements in telecom technology, including its readiness for 5G and 6G, and celebrated its role in democratizing technology for everyone, inspired by the legacy of APJ Abdul Kalam.

India’s Telecom Ambitions: A Launchpad for the Future

In an exciting announcement, **Piyush Goyal**, the Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, laid out a vision for **India**’s role in the global telecom market. Speaking recently in **New Delhi**, Goyal declared that India is poised to become a leading provider of telecom services, supplying high-security and top-quality technological equipment to emerging economies around the world.

A New Era for Global Telecom Supply Chains

According to a recent release from the **Ministry of Commerce and Industry**, Goyal expressed his optimism about India’s potential to spearhead international telecom supply chains. He encouraged companies to innovate and collaborate in order to bridge the connectivity gap for countries still lacking robust network infrastructure.

Transforming Technology Access Globally

Addressing the **World Telecommunication Standardization Assembly** and the **8th India Mobile Congress**, Goyal emphasized, “India has a pivotal role in making technology accessible within the **Global South** and can lead global efforts to achieve sustainable digital connectivity for everyone.” It’s a bold claim, and it aligns perfectly with the country’s ambitious vision!

Digital India: A Trusted Global Partner

Goyal also highlighted how seamless broadband connectivity has earned India the title of a “Trusted Partner of the World.” He praised the success of the **Digital India** initiative launched by **Prime Minister Narendra Modi** in 2015, which has significantly bolstered network connectivity in both rural and urban areas.

Governance and Economic Expansion through Technology

The Minister acknowledged the Prime Minister’s foresight in recognizing technology as a vital tool for good governance and a catalyst for economic growth. Goyal remarked that “India today thinks as one nation,” celebrating the change in mindset among the youth that revolves around national development.

Building Global Trust in Indian Solutions

Goyal stated, “When countries partner with **India**, they are guaranteed high quality, affordability, and uninterrupted business activities, making us a sought-after destination for global capability centers (GCCs).” He highlighted India’s technological advancements in telecom services, asserting that the nation is at the forefront, even outpacing developed countries in several areas.

Commitment to Quality and Future Technologies

Recently celebrating **World Standards Day**, Goyal noted the government’s commitment to positioning India as a supplier of quality goods and services across the globe. “Everything that India does will reflect quality, shaping the narrative of India’s growth,” he stated.

A Vision for a Connected Future

With a nod to the event theme—”The Future Is Now”—Goyal expressed that India’s contributions are not just for its own future, but for a unified world. He underscored how India’s strides in digital technology, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, and data analytics, are pivotal to realizing this vision.

Honoring a Legacy

Paying homage to the late **APJ Abdul Kalam** on his birth anniversary, Goyal praised the former President for his groundbreaking work in advanced technology. He noted that Kalam’s engagement with the youth continues to inspire the nation.

Towards a 5G and 6G Future

Goyal further commended the **Telecom Equipment and Services Export Promotion Council (TEPC)** for fostering self-reliance in technological advancements. He emphasized that India is on track to not only implement **5G** alongside the world but also to lead in the development of **6G** technology. According to him, through the **National Broadband Mission**, every area in the country will soon enjoy the benefits of 5G connectivity.

In conclusion, it appears that **India** is charging ahead, not just as a player in the telecommunications arena, but as a potential global leader in technology solutions, ensuring a bright, interconnected future for all.