Interview with Doreen Bogdan-Martin of ITU Discussing Telecom Innovations

India is seen as a model for digital transformation due to its innovative, affordable technology and knowledge-based economy, according to Doreen Bogdan-Martin, the ITU Secretary-General. India has rapidly rolled out 5G networks and invested in artificial intelligence, notably with its successful Unified Payments Interface (UPI). The ITU is eager to help India share its digital public infrastructure with other nations. Prime Minister Modi emphasized that digital infrastructure should promote global benefits. The fifth Global Standards Symposium (GSS) in New Delhi aims to discuss how emerging technologies are shaping the digital future and will precede the WTSA-24 conference in 2024.

India: A Digital Transformation Beacon

NEW DELHI: In an inspiring testament to its vibrant knowledge-based economy, India is being hailed as a role model for nations worldwide eager to undergo digital transformation and enhance government services. This was articulated by Doreen Bogdan-Martin, the Secretary-General of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), during her remarks on Monday.

Leading the Way in Innovation

“India is at the forefront of a knowledge-based economy where innovation is flourishing rapidly, cost-effectively, and on an unprecedented scale,” said Bogdan-Martin at the launch of the fifth edition of the Global Standards Symposium (GSS). Her words reflect the optimistic viewpoint that many countries can learn from India’s journey, especially those focusing on modernizing government services and empowering their citizens with digital expertise.

Impressive Achievements in Digital Infrastructure

Highlighting notable advancements, she commended India’s swift nationwide rollout of 5G networks. She emphasized the nation’s substantial investments in artificial intelligence (AI) and the impressive success of India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI), which has outperformed major digital platforms this year, showcasing the significant impact of digital public infrastructure (DPI).

Collaborative Global Vision

Bogdan-Martin also expressed the ITU’s readiness to assist India in sharing its digital public infrastructure with the rest of the globe. In alignment with this vision, Prime Minister Narendra Modi previously stated, “Digital public infrastructure should be a bridge, not a barrier! For global good, India is ready to share its digital public infrastructure with the entire world,” during his address at the United Nations ‘Summit of the Future 2024’ in New York last month.

A Supportive Partnership

The ITU extends its support to India, complemented by its previous assistance during the nation’s G20 Presidency last year. “All eyes are on India as the world gathers here to shape the future of standardization,” Bogdan-Martin noted.

Upcoming Events and Focus Areas

The GSS-24, chaired by Rajkumar Upadhyay, CEO and Chairman of the Project Board at the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DoT), serves as a forum for thought leaders, innovators, decision-makers, and regulators. Under the theme “Charting the Next Digital Wave: Emerging Technologies, Innovation, and International Standards,” this symposium will delve into how emerging technologies and international standards are redefining our digital landscape.

This event paves the way for the upcoming WTSA-24, scheduled to take place from October 15-24, 2024, in New Delhi. This four-yearly global conference of the ITU is dedicated to the standardization of Information and Communications Technologies (ICTs).