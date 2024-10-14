DoT Grants Provisional Satellite Spectrum to Eligible Operators

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has temporarily given satellite spectrum to companies like Eutelsat OneWeb and Reliance Jio’s Orbit Connect India for six months, allowing them to conduct testing. These companies must have proper licenses and authorizations, which only OneWeb and Jio-SES currently possess; others like Starlink and Amazon’s Project Kuiper do not. While testing, they cannot charge customers but can serve unlimited users. The DoT may consider full spectrum allocation for commercial use after recommendations from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). There are differing opinions on how to allocate this spectrum, with some advocating for auctions.

The **Department of Telecommunications (DoT)** has taken a significant step for the satellite communications landscape by provisionally allocating satellite spectrum to eligible companies for a period of six months. This move will aid in facilitating vital testing for firms, including **Bharti-backed Eutelsat OneWeb** and **Reliance Jio’s** satellite subsidiary, **Orbit Connect India**.

Licensing and Authorisation Requirements

Yet, this satellite spectrum allocation comes with a crucial requirement: the companies must possess licenses from the **DoT** and obtain authorization certificates from the **Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe)**. Presently, only **OneWeb** and the **Jio-SES partnership** are compliant, leaving competitors like **Starlink** and **Amazon’s Project Kuiper** awaiting necessary approvals to become operational in India.

Testing Phase Insights

The provisional spectrum permits these new entrants to showcase their adherence to both security and technical standards. However, it’s important to note that during this testing phase, they are not allowed to charge consumers as commercial rollouts remain off the table. On the bright side, there are no limits on the number of customers they can cater to during this window, making it a great opportunity for extensive service trials.

Previous Allocations and Future Prospects

Just to give you some context, the **DoT** had earlier allocated demo spectrum to **OneWeb** for 90 days to evaluate their network capabilities. The path forward includes consideration for full-spectrum allocation for commercial operations, contingent upon recommendations from the **Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI)** regarding pricing and other essential modalities.

Industry Reactions

The satellite spectrum allocation has indeed stirred conversations and disagreements among major industry players. **Reliance Jio** has called on **TRAI** to revisit its consultation paper on satellite spectrum, asserting that it overlooks the pressing need for a balanced playing field between satellite and terrestrial networks. While **Jio** and **Vodafone Idea Limited** advocate for an auction-based approach for spectrum allocation, their counterparts like **Bharti-backed Eutelsat OneWeb** and several other satcom players are in favor of direct allocations.