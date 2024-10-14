MeitY to Confer with IT Hardware Firms Next Week on Import Regulations

The Ministry of Electronics and IT in India is set to meet with IT hardware companies next week to discuss import rules for devices like tablets and laptops. They’ve extended the current import approval system until December 31. Import values for IT hardware reached $8.4 billion in 2023-24, largely from China. Restrictions began in August 2023, leading to a new management system introduced in October to monitor imports while protecting market supply. On November 1, over 100 import applications, including those from Apple and Dell, were approved, allowing imports worth nearly $10 billion. This aims to strengthen India’s supply chain for technology.

New Developments in India’s IT Hardware Import Regulations

New Delhi: The Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) is gearing up to hold discussions with key players in the IT hardware sector next week. The agenda? To refine the rules surrounding the importation of critical devices such as tablets and personal computers. This comes as the government has announced an extension of its existing import approval system for several IT hardware products, pushing the deadline from September 30 to December 31.

The Import Landscape

According to sources from MeitY, the upcoming meeting aims to outline the government’s future plans regarding IT hardware imports. One official shared with PTI, “MeitY will call IT hardware companies next week to share the plan it has for the import of IT hardware.”

In the current fiscal year, the import of IT hardware reached a whopping USD 8.4 billion, a figure slightly below the allocated authorization limit of around USD 9.5 billion. Notably, a significant portion of these imports originated from China.

Background on Import Restrictions

These discussions follow a series of import restrictions that were first imposed by the government on August 3, 2023. Affected categories included laptops, tablets, and various personal computer formats. After the industry raised significant concerns about these constraints, the government rolled out a more structured import management system in October of the previous year.

New Licensing Regime Takes Effect

The new import licensing system is designed to oversee inbound shipments while maintaining a steady market supply for these essential products. On November 1, 2023, the government took a decisive step forward by granting clearance to over 100 applications, which included major companies like Apple, Dell, and Lenovo. These approvals allowed imports valued at nearly USD 10 billion on the very first day of the new regulations.

Focus on India’s Trusted Supply Chain

This new licensing regime encompasses a range of devices, including laptops, personal computers (including tablets), microcomputers, and mainframe computers. The objective is to ensure the integrity of India’s supply chain as it pertains to technological imports. The fiscal year 2022-23 noted imports of personal computers, including laptops, totaling USD 5.33 billion, a decline from USD 7.37 billion in 2021-22.



