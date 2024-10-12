India and US Collaborate to Enhance Strategic Technology Partnership: Jitendra Singh

In Short:

India and the US are enhancing their strategic technology partnership, focusing on collaboration in areas like artificial intelligence and smart cities. Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh announced this during a ceremony for the Indo-US Endowment awards, which honored 17 teams working on AI and quantum technologies. The collaboration falls under the US-India initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology, promoting innovation across various sectors. Dr. Singh noted significant growth in India’s startup ecosystem, with numbers increasing from 350 in 2014 to over 140,000 today, highlighting India’s potential in emerging technologies and innovation under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership.

<div> <figure class="img_container" style="float:left;margin-right:10px;width:350px;margin-bottom:5px;max-width:100%;"> <img width="590" height="442" class="unveil" loading="eager" style="width:100%;max-height:100%" src="https://etimg.etb2bimg.com/photo/114172614.cms" alt="Indo-US Technology Partnership" > <figcaption class="caption"></figcaption> </figure> <h2>Strengthening Ties: India and the US Unite for Tech Advancement</h2> <p>In a remarkable move towards innovation, **India** and the **United States** are joining forces to bolster their strategic technology partnership. The aim? To connect scientists from both nations and drive collaboration on groundbreaking technologies, including **Artificial Intelligence (AI)** and smart connected cities. This exciting news was shared by the government recently.</p> <h3>Celebrating Innovation: The Indo-US Endowment Awards</h3> <p>During a ceremony spotlighting the **Indo-US Endowment awards**, **Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh** presented accolades to 17 winning teams. These teams are set to work together with a primary focus on developing AI-enabled technologies as well as quantum innovations.</p> <h3>A New Era of Collaboration</h3> <p>At the **US-India Science and Technology Endowment Fund (USISTEF)** award event, which was graced by the presence of **US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti**, Dr. Singh highlighted the importance of the **US-India initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET)**. He announced the execution of new implementing agreements, paving the way for enhanced international collaboration across various scientific domains, all aimed at nurturing a robust innovation ecosystem.</p> <p>"The joint call between the **Department of Science and Technology (DST)** and the **National Science Foundation** in fields like computer and information science, cyber-physical systems, and secure cyberspace has culminated in the award of 11 high-potential proposals," Dr. Singh elaborated.</p> <h3>Embracing Tomorrow’s Technologies</h3> <p>Both **India** and the **US** stand on the brink of a transformative era, with technologies like **AI**, **advanced manufacturing**, **blockchain**, **green energy**, and **quantum computing** ready to reshape our future. This collaboration is set to be one of the most significant technology transformations of our century.</p> <h3>Fostering an Innovation Ecosystem</h3> <p>Under the visionary leadership of **Prime Minister Narendra Modi**, the Indian government is dedicated to fostering an enabling innovation ecosystem. Recent reforms, such as design-linked incentives for semiconductors, **PLI schemes for automobiles**, changes to drone policy, and initiatives like faceless assessment, are removing barriers to growth.</p> <p>From a mere 350 startups in 2014, the landscape has dramatically evolved; today, there are over **140,000 startups** in India. The country is also home to more than **110 unicorns**, with an impressive 23 of them emerging just last year. This meteoric rise signals India’s significant progress up the **science, technology, and innovation (STI)** ladder, as reported by Dr. Singh.</p> </div>

