Why Major Oil Companies Are Investing in Lithium Development

In Short:
BP and Shell are investing in renewables like solar and wind, while ExxonMobil focuses on traditional oil and is now betting on lithium for electric vehicle batteries. Exxon plans to produce enough lithium for one million EVs by 2030, seeing it as a high-return opportunity. Other oil companies also pursue lithium, leveraging their expertise in extraction.
The New Horizon: Big Oil Shifts to Lithium
In an era where shifts are expected, **BP** and **Shell**, two prominent players in the British oil scene, are putting their bets on **solar** and **wind farms**. Meanwhile, their competitors, particularly across the pond, are sticking to the familiar ground of drilling. Surprisingly, this single-minded approach has paid off handsomely. Take **ExxonMobil**, for instance. This American juggernaut, firmly rooted in oil, boasts a valuation of **$510 billion**, which is significantly higher than the combined worth of the British giants. Over the past five years, ExxonMobil’s share price has surged by an impressive **50%**, while Shell climbed a mere **10%** and BP even fell by **13%**.