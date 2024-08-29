Reliance Jio Aims to Add 1 Million Homes Monthly for 5G FWA, Says Ambani

Reliance Jio aims to add one million homes every month for its 5G fixed wireless service, JioAirFiber. Chairman Mukesh Ambani announced this goal during the company’s annual meeting, targeting 100 million broadband customers quickly. Jio also wants to connect millions of schools, hospitals, and businesses to high-speed internet. Jio has already gained its first million AirFiber customers in just six months.

Reliance Jio Sets Ambitious Target for FWA Service

In a bold move, Reliance Jio has announced its intention to add one million homes every 30 days for its 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) service, known as JioAirFiber. This announcement was made by Reliance Industries’ Chairman, Mukesh Ambani, during the conglomerate’s 47th annual general meeting on Thursday.

Aiming for 100 Million Customers

Ambani expressed confidence in achieving a target of 100 million home broadband customers at an unprecedented pace. He stated, “We are now challenging ourselves to add a million homes every 30 days. With this momentum, we can reach our goal rapidly.”

Expanding Connectivity Opportunities

In addition to residential services, Jio is aiming to serve over 20 million small and medium businesses. The company also sees potential in connecting India’s 1.5 million schools and colleges, more than 70,000 hospitals, and approximately 1.2 million doctors to high-speed internet, thereby advancing them into the digital age.

Market Dynamics

Both Jio and its competitor, Bharti Airtel, currently offer 5G-driven fixed broadband services to both consumers and enterprises. Market analysts suggest that 5G FWA is emerging as one of the top revenue generators for telecom carriers, especially given the relatively low penetration of fiber broadband across the country.

Rapid Customer Acquisition

Ambani highlighted that Jio acquired its first one million AirFiber customers in just over six months, marking a significant achievement as the fastest of its kind globally. He further noted that another one million AirFiber customers were acquired within a span of just 100 days, reinforcing the company’s operational efficiency and growth potential.

“We are still streamlining our operations and see potential to accelerate even further,” said Ambani, indicating ongoing efforts to enhance service delivery.