WhatsApp partners with Tanla to combat scams, Telecom News

WhatsApp has partnered with Tanla Platforms to tackle scams on its platform by identifying fraudulent phone numbers. This collaboration allows Tanla’s AI-based solution to provide real-time signals to WhatsApp about potential fraud. By leveraging external insights from banking and telecom channels, WhatsApp aims to proactively remove scam accounts before users are affected. This move aligns with a recent regulatory directive for telecom companies to implement AI/ML solutions to detect suspicious SMS senders.

WhatsApp collaborates with Tanla Platforms to combat scams

Meta Platforms-owned WhatsApp has partnered with communications services company Tanla Platforms to enhance efforts in identifying fraudulent phone numbers and tackling scams on its messaging platform. A senior executive from the companies highlighted the importance of external signals in proactively detecting scam accounts within WhatsApp’s encrypted environment.

According to the executive, collaboration with banking and telecommunications channels will provide valuable insights to platforms like WhatsApp, enabling them to preemptively address potential threats and protect users from fraudulent activities.

Under the agreement, Tanla’s AI-powered anti-phishing solution Wisely ATP will supply real-time signals to WhatsApp regarding suspicious 10-digit numbers and malicious URLs. WhatsApp will then use this data anonymously, following its own verification procedures to take necessary actions.

Currently, there has been no response from Tanla Platforms and Meta regarding queries from ET. Telecom companies are required to implement AI/ML solutions, as per the telecom regulator’s directive on June 13, 2023, to detect senders of suspicious SMSes.