Is the Bank Closed Today? Bank Holiday on July 13 for Second Saturday – Check Details Here

In Short:

All banks in India, including SBI, will be closed on July 13 and 27, and on July 14, 21, and 28 for weekends. July 2024 has at least 12 non-working days due to weekends, religious and regional holidays. On July 17, banks will be closed for Muharram and U Tirot Sing Day. Online banking services will not be affected during holidays, but customers should check with their nearest branch for accurate holiday information.

Bank Holiday Fun Facts!

Hey there folks! Just a heads up – all nationalised and private banks in India, including the State Bank of India (SBI), are taking a break today, July 13. Why you ask? Well, it’s the second Saturday of the month, so they deserve a breather.

Mark Your Calendars!

But wait, there’s more! Banks will also be closed on July 27 for the fourth Saturday off; and July 14, 21 and 28 for some weekend R&R. Overall, July 2024 is giving our bank friends at least 12 non-working days for things like weekend leaves, religious celebrations, and regional holidays. Don’t forget, we always have our second and fourth Saturdays and every Sunday off as well. So many days to chill!

Special Dates

July 17, 2024: Put a star on your calendar folks! Banks will be closed nationwide for Muharram/Ashura and U Tirot Sing Day. We’re honoring the start of the Muslim sacred month and celebrating the brave U Tirot Sing, a freedom fighter who stood up to the British in Meghalaya.

Put a star on your calendar folks! Banks will be closed nationwide for Muharram/Ashura and U Tirot Sing Day. We’re honoring the start of the Muslim sacred month and celebrating the brave U Tirot Sing, a freedom fighter who stood up to the British in Meghalaya. Weekend Offs: Mark your calendars for Sunday fun on July 7, 14, 21, and 28. Plus, enjoy the second and fourth Saturday offs on July 13 and 27. So many opportunities for relaxation!

What about Online Banking?

Worried about your online transactions? Don’t be! The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has your back. They carefully plan out the bank holidays each year, taking into account national and state celebrations, cultural events, and operational needs. They make sure to communicate these holidays to banks and financial institutions well in advance.

Now here’s something to keep in mind – bank holidays can vary across states due to regional requirements. So, be sure to double-check with your local bank branch for the full list of holidays. Better safe than sorry, right?

And hey, don’t worry about online and mobile banking services. They’ll keep running smoothly even on holidays, unless a bank lets you know otherwise for technical reasons. You can still use ATMs for quick cash withdrawals if needed. Phew, what a relief!