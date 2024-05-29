Vodafone Idea’s Smart Solution to Jio and Airtel’s Unlimited 5G Opponents

Vodafone Idea has responded cleverly to Jio and Airtel’s unlimited 5G data offer with Vi Guarantee offer. Prepaid customers with new 5G/4G phones can dial 121199 or *199*199# to get 130GB data in 10GB increments for 13 cycles of 28 days. Customers need to recharge with at least the Rs 239 plan to avail this offer. Vi aims to retain customers by offering more data and additional benefits to counter competition.

Vodafone Idea Introduces Unique Offer in Response to Jio and Airtel’s Unlimited 5G Data Offer

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has launched a new offer called Vi Guarantee in response to Jio and Airtel’s unlimited 5G data offer. The telco is providing prepaid customers with new 5G/4G phones the opportunity to receive 130GB of data by dialing 121199 or *199*199#. Customers will receive 10GB of free data for 13 cycles of 28 days.

Explanation of Vi’s Strategy

Vi’s response to Jio and Airtel’s unlimited 5G data offer is unique. While the other telcos offer unlimited data upfront, Vi is providing 10GB of free data for each cycle of 28 days only after the customer exhausts their existing data limit. Customers must recharge with at least the Rs 239 plan to be eligible for this offer. Moreover, customers recharging with the Rs 299 plan or higher will also receive additional benefits like Weekend Data Rollover, Data Delights, and Binge All Night.

Although Vi’s data speed is limited to 4G compared to the 5G offered by competitors, the offer aims to cater to the needs of consumers and potentially reduce subscriber churn by keeping them engaged with the telco to receive more data after each 28-day cycle.

