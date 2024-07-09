Vodafone Idea’s enterprise unit collaborates with PayU for MSMEs digital payment solutions

Vodafone Idea’s enterprise arm, Vi Business, and PayU have teamed up to offer digital payment solutions to Indian MSMEs. The partnership will provide payment solutions, offers engine, BNPL options, and WhatsApp integration. Vi Business is also offering productivity tools for MSMEs at special prices. The telco’s enterprise unit is giving exclusive offers for employee collaboration and productivity. The aim is to accelerate MSMEs growth journey through digital enablement.

Vodafone Idea’s Vi Business, PayU Partner to Offer Digital Payment Solutions to MSMEs

Vodafone Idea’s enterprise arm, Vi Business, and digital financial services provider PayU have entered into a strategic partnership to offer bespoke digital payment solutions to Indian micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

Partnership Details

The partnership will combine Vi Business’s digital transformation solutions and PayU’s expertise in digital payments and financial services solutions to offer a comprehensive suite of services designed to address growing needs of MSMEs, as stated in a joint media statement by the companies.

Vi Business and PayU will provide MSMEs with payment solutions, offers engine, buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) options, and WhatsApp integration.

Vi Business, under its dedicated MSME program, ReadyForNext, is also offering a wide range of productivity and collaboration digital tools for MSMEs at special prices.

The telco’s enterprise unit has rolled out exclusive offers for MSMEs for employee collaboration and productivity, including Google Workspace, location tracking, personal cloud storage of 50GB, mobility security bundled complimentary along with unlimited calling and 60GB data with Business Plus Plan at Rs 349 with benefits valued at Rs 65,280 per year.

Statements from Executives

“Our partnership with PayU underscores our commitment towards digital enablement of small and medium-sized businesses in India. By combining Vi Business’s best-in-class enterprise solutions and PayU’s expertise in fintech, we aim to accelerate MSMEs growth journey,” said Arvind Nevatia, Chief Enterprise Business Officer, Vodafone Idea.

“Our partnership with Vi Business is a testament to our commitment to supporting Indian MSMEs in their digital transformation. Together, we are providing a robust suite of business and digital finance solutions designed to increase revenues and boost efficiency, enabling these MSMEs to thrive in today’s competitive market,” said Anirban Mukherjee, Chief Executive Officer, PayU.