Deputy Mayor of New Taipei City, Taiwan, Chu Tih Ju, advised India to focus on improving land, water, and electricity supply, and providing good connectivity for developing an electronics and semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem. Countries must bring allied industries to support this development. Taiwan had $8.2 billion bilateral trade with India in 2023, growing by 28% in the first three months of 2024. All companies should follow local laws.

Improving Infrastructure Crucial for Developing Electronics and Semiconductor Manufacturing Ecosystem in India: Deputy Mayor of New Taipei City

India needs to work on improving its ecosystem of land, water, and electricity supply and provide excellent rail, road, and water connectivity to the cities where it wishes to develop an electronics and semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem, the Deputy Mayor of New Taipei City government of Taiwan Chu Tih Ju told ET.

Challenges Faced by India

“The main problem (in India) is land – the availability of the land without litigations. And secondly, of course, uninterrupted supply of power and water. Basic infrastructure is actually the biggest requirement,” Ju said. He was here in India to attend the Taiwan Expo 2024.

Focus on Allied Industries

Though several major nations across the world are looking to develop domestic semiconductor and electronic manufacturing ecosystems, these companies do not work in isolation. All countries should therefore focus on bringing allied industries that support these industries, he said.

Apart from the basic requirements of litigation-free land, power, and water, countries like India which have a wide pool of highly skilled workers available should also focus on ensuring the easy reach of the export markets for their domestic companies in both the semiconductor and electronic manufacturing services companies, the deputy mayor said.

Bilateral Trade with Taiwan

Taiwan, one of the biggest manufacturers of electronics components and the largest maker of semiconductor chips had bilateral trade worth $8.2 billion with India last year. During the first three months of 2024, the bilateral trade had already grown by 28%, the chairman of Taiwan’s largest trade body Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) James C F Huang said, adding that all companies, irrespective of their size in the Taiwanese, Indian, or the global market should adhere to local laws of the country they operate in.