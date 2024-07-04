Vodafone Idea to improve network integration in Punjab and Haryana

Vodafone Idea (Vi) is enhancing its network in Punjab and Haryana by adding L900 and L2100 spectrum to improve indoor network coverage. The company raised Rs 18,000 crore to support these initiatives. Vi covers 97.7% of the population in these states and will expand L900 spectrum in key towns. It aims to provide customers with the best network experience and a digital ecosystem through the Vi App.

Vodafone Idea to Enhance Network Capabilities in Punjab and Haryana Circles

MUMBAI: Telecom company Vodafone Idea (Vi) will enhance its network capabilities in Punjab and Haryana circles by adding L900 and L2100 spectrum which will improve indoor network for users in the States.

The deployment of spectrum is aimed to improve coverage and connectivity in urban areas with dense building infrastructure, as well as in suburban and rural areas where signal penetration can be difficult, as per a statement released on Thursday.

Priority Circles and Network Expansion

Vi will prioritize Punjab and Haryana circles in its ongoing network enhancement initiatives after successfully raising Rs 18,000 crore in a follow-on public offer. These circles are among the 17 key priority circles for Vi where it commands a sizable revenue market share. Currently, its network covers 97.7% of the population in the two states.

To further expand and enhance its network capabilities, Vi will soon start expanding L900 spectrum covering towns like Ludhiana, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Patiala, Ambala, Panipat, Yamunanagar, Sonipat, Karnal, and Kurukshetra in Punjab and Haryana.

Vi also boasts a strong retail presence with 350 exclusive stores including Vi Stores, Shops, and Mini Stores. Its distribution network includes nearly 800 distributors and 56,000 recharge outlets.

Focus on Customer Experience

“Our goal is to provide customers with the best network experience by investing in the expansion of 4G coverage and enhancing data,” said Abhijit Kishore, COO, Vodafone Idea.

Additionally, as customers demand better choices, Vi has built a digital ecosystem with partners to offer a differentiated experience. The Vi App serves as a multi-utility platform, offering games, entertainment, cloud gaming, utility bill payments, and more,” he added.