Idemia teams up with Jio and Airtel for smart meter expansion

Idemia, a French secure transactions company, partners with Reliance Jio and Airtel in India for smart energy meters. The company offers solutions for public security, smart identity, and secure transactions for 5G applications. India plans to install 250 million smart meters by 2025, but the pace is slow. Idemia is also focusing on decarbonisation and working on digital payment solutions with Airtel and Nokia.

Idemia Partners with Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel for Smart Energy Meter Business in India

French secure transactions and identity management company Idemia has announced a partnership with India’s top two telecom carriers – Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel – to leverage the government-led smart energy meter business in the country.

Philippe Oliva, Chief Executive at Idemia Secure Transactions stated, “We are delivering for the two largest telcos in India – Jio and Bharti, for chipsets that are used for smart metering requirements.”

Government Initiative and Partnership

India’s power ministry aims to install 250 million smart meters by 2025. However, the installation rate has been slow, and the national target is at risk of missing the deadline. Idemia is focused on providing solutions for data management, encryption, cybersecurity, and advanced encryption for this initiative.

Idemia has also partnered with other telecom providers globally to introduce quantum-safe connection for IoT devices and has collaborated with Bharti Airtel in promoting sustainability by using recycled SIM cards to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Focus on Innovation and Market Expansion

The company is actively investing in India and considers it an innovation hub rather than just an outsourcing destination. Idemia holds a 40% share in the global market and works with eight out of the ten largest car manufacturers worldwide, including some Indian players.

With a focus on the automotive industry, Idemia provides car connectivity solutions, eSIM technology, digital car keys, and NFC cards for smart car access, as part of its connected car portfolio.

Idemia is also collaborating with Airtel’s Payments Bank and Nokia feature phones for central bank digital currency initiatives in India.

“We have a very strong roadmap in terms of decarbonization. For the financial services institutions, we recently announced the Green Pay Wallet,” stated Oliva.

The company’s commitment to innovation and sustainability sets it apart in the Indian market.