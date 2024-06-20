Vodafone Idea strengthens 4G network in UP and UK circles

Vodafone Idea is boosting its 4G coverage and network capacity in UP and Uttarakhand with the help of a Rs18,000-crore public offer. The company plans to enhance indoor network experience by deploying more airwaves in the 900 MHz band. Vi has substantial airwave holdings in these states and is aiming to compete with bigger rivals by investing in 4G and 5G expansions.

Vodafone Idea Expands 4G Network in UP and Uttarakhand

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has begun strengthening its 4G coverage and network capacity in the UP and Uttarakhand circles following a Rs 18,000-crore follow-on public offer. The company is deploying more airwaves in the 900 MHz band in these priority circles.

Enhanced Network Experience

The introduction of a 900 MHz band layer will significantly improve the indoor network experience for Vi customers in urban, suburban, and rural areas where signal penetration is challenging.

The enhanced spectrum will not only enhance voice call quality but also improve messaging and data service performance indoors in UP and Uttarakhand.

Investing in Network Expansion

Vi’s Chief Operating Officer, Abhijit Kishore, mentioned that the company’s goal is to provide customers with the best network experience. Investments will be made to expand 4G coverage and increase capacity to enhance data experiences for customers.

Market Position and Investment

Vi is the third-largest operator in terms of revenue share in the UP-East and UP-West or Uttarakhand circles. The telco has invested over Rs 3,000 crore in network improvements across the two states over the past three years.

With recent equity fund-raising activities and capex plans, Vi aims to improve competitiveness in the market. The company is targeting Rs 55,000 crore in capex spending over the next three years for 4G expansion and 5G rollouts in its priority markets.

Financial Support

Vi has approached an SBI-led banking consortium to raise additional funds of Rs 23,000 crore through term loans and Rs 10,000 crore in bank guarantees to support its capex requirements. The telco is gearing up to compete with bigger rivals like Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel.