Vodafone Idea introduces Vi Movies and TV subscription plans

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has announced the launch of Vi Movies and TV entertainment subscription plans for both its prepaid and postpaid customers. The revamped app now offers access to over 13 OTT apps, more than 400 live TV channels, and complimentary access to various content libraries.

Vi Movies & TV Subscription Plans

The new subscription for Vi Movies and TV is priced at Rs 202 for prepaid users and Rs 199 for postpaid users. This new offering builds upon the existing entertainment services that Vodafone Idea customers already enjoy with their active plans.

OTT Platforms

The Vi Movies and TV subscription includes content from popular OTT platforms like Disney+ Hotstar, Sony LIV, Manorama MAX, and many more. Users can also access over 400 live TV channels through the platform.

Avneesh Khosla, Chief Marketing Officer at Vi, emphasized the importance of simplifying the viewing experience for consumers by offering a single subscription for multiple platforms. He mentioned the goal of providing the best value for money to users by consolidating multiple subscriptions into one.

Seamless Viewing Experience Across Devices

Vi users can enjoy Vi Movies and TV on various devices, including smart TVs, Android/Google TV, iOS mobile, Amazon Firestick TV, and the Web. Additionally, users can stream content from multiple platforms simultaneously for a more immersive entertainment experience.