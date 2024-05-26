Vodafone Idea Introduces Rs 904 Prepaid Plan with Amazon Prime Lite

In Short:

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has quietly launched a new Rs 904 prepaid plan with 90 days of service validity and an Amazon Prime Lite subscription included. Besides unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 2GB of daily data, the plan offers additional benefits like Vi Hero Unlimited benefits. These benefits include Binge All Night, Weekend Data Rollover, and Data Delights, which offer users extra data options.

Vodafone Idea Launches Rs 904 Prepaid Plan

Vodafone Idea (Vi), the third-largest telecom operator in the country, has quietly introduced a new prepaid plan priced at Rs 904. This plan joins the existing similar-priced plans from Vi, which are priced at Rs 903 and Rs 902. Just like the others, the Rs 904 plan also offers a service validity of 90 days along with an inclusion of an Amazon Prime Lite subscription for users.

While the pricing of the Rs 904 plan may seem steep to some customers, it does come with decent benefits that may make it worth considering. Let’s delve into the details of the Rs 904 plan:

Features of Vodafone Idea Rs 904 Prepaid Plan

The Rs 904 prepaid plan from Vodafone Idea includes unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS per day, and 2GB of daily data. Additionally, subscribers can enjoy an Amazon Prime Lite subscription for a duration of 90 days, along with Vi Hero Unlimited benefits.

Vi Hero Unlimited Benefits consist of the following offerings:

Binge All Night: Users can avail unlimited high-speed data without any limits on usage between 12 AM and 6 AM.

Weekend Data Rollover: Subscribers have the option to roll over unused data from weekdays to weekends.

Data Delights: Introduced in late 2021, this offer provides users with 2GB of bonus data each month, which can be redeemed as 1GB data for one day and the other for any other day of the user's choice.

It is worth noting that Vodafone Idea is currently not offering any 5G data benefits with this plan, as the telco is still finalizing its 5G rollout strategy, which is expected to commence in the next six months.



