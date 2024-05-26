Engaging Music Biopics Available for Streaming on OTT This Weekend

Music is a gift that soothes our souls. Biopics on renowned musicians like Amar Singh Chamkila, Freddie Mercury, Elvis Presley, and W?adys?aw Szpilman capture their struggles and triumphs. Learn about their lives on OTT platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. These movies not only celebrate music but also showcase the hardships artists face. Dive into the inspiring world of music history.

Discover Captivating Music Biopics on OTT This Weekend

Music is a beautiful gift from nature, comprising melodic notes, energetic beats, and rhythms that soothe our souls. It has a scientifically proven ability to touch our hearts, calm our turbulent emotions, and even aid in physical healing.

To honor the art of music, here are some music biopics highlighting the lives of renowned musicians and the untold struggles behind their timeless melodies, now available on OTT platforms.

Amar Singh Chamkila (2024)

Imtiaz Ali’s film ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ featuring Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra, portrays the story of musicians Amar Singh Chamkila and Amarjot Kaur. Their lives take a tragic turn when they are shot during a concert after receiving death threats for their controversial lyrics.

Where to watch: Netflix

IMDb Rating: 8/10

Bohemian Rhapsody (2018)

‘Bohemian Rhapsody’, starring Rami Malek, chronicles the iconic band Queen’s journey through the music scene of the 1980s with hits like ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ and ‘We Will Rock You’. The film delves into Freddie Mercury’s personal struggles, adding depth to the band’s pursuit of greatness.

Where to watch: Rent on Apple TV

IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

Elvis (2022)

‘Elvis’ portrays the life of rock ‘n’ roll legend Elvis Presley, highlighting his rise to fame, intricate relationship with manager Colonel Tom Parker and wife Priscilla, and personal challenges.

Where to watch: Netflix

IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

The Pianist (2002)

Based on true events, ‘The Pianist’ recounts the story of Polish Jewish pianist Władysław Szpilman amidst the chaos of World War II. His musical journey interweaves with heartbreaking historical events.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, LionsGate Play

IMDb Rating: 8.5/10

These music biopics offer a glimpse into the lives of extraordinary artists, celebrating their music while highlighting their profound struggles and triumphs. Dive into a weekend of inspirational storytelling through the lens of music history.