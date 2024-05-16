Vodafone Idea introduces new Re 1 Plan

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has launched a new Re 1 prepaid plan that offers talktime of 75 paise for one day with no data or SMS benefits. This is the most affordable service validity plan in the industry. The plan is targeted at users who have exhausted their talktime in other plans. While beneficial for low-paying customers, it might impact the company’s average revenue per user.Availability may vary by region.

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has introduced a new Re 1 prepaid plan, offering calling benefits for one day without any validity. This plan allows users to stay connected at a very low cost, although the benefits are minimal. Let’s delve into the details of how this plan works.

Vodafone Idea Re 1 Plan Benefits

Vodafone Idea’s Re 1 plan has a validity of 1 day and provides a talktime of 75 paise. There are no data or outgoing SMS benefits included, but users get 1 on-net night minute. This plan is suitable for those who have done basic recharges of Rs 99, Rs 198, or Rs 204, as it can be used once the talktime from those plans is exhausted. Users mainly have the option to make missed calls with this plan.

Compared to other service validity plans in the industry, this Re 1 plan stands out as the most affordable currently offered by Vodafone Idea. The company also has a Rs 99 plan with service validity and data benefits, which is not available from other private telecom operators in India.

Vodafone Idea’s ARPU has been slower to grow compared to its competitors, and while these low-cost plans cater to budget-conscious customers, they may impact the overall ARPU figure of the company in the long run.

It remains to be seen how long Vodafone Idea will continue to offer the Re 1 plan. With a potential tariff hike on the horizon, the company may choose to adjust or discontinue this plan in the future. As of now, the plan is accessible for recharge through the mobile app in many regions.