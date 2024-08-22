Vodafone Idea Doubles 2100MHz Capacity in Karnataka, Plans 900MHz Deployment

Vodafone Idea has doubled its LTE capacity in Bengaluru, Mysuru, and Tumakuru, improving internet speeds. They plan to enhance indoor coverage using new spectrum in the 900MHz band, especially in busy suburban areas. Vi also launched a new service zone in Davanagere and covers about 85% of Karnataka’s population. The company aims to deliver better network experiences through expanded 4G coverage and digital services.

Enhancements in Network Capacity

On Thursday, Vodafone Idea (Vi) announced a significant upgrade to its network capabilities by doubling its capacity in the LTE 2100MHz spectrum band from 5MHz to 10MHz. This enhancement is expected to deliver faster network speeds and improve internet browsing for customers in Bengaluru, Mysuru, and Tumakuru.

Expanding Coverage and Connectivity

In addition to this upgrade, the telecom operator plans to deploy its recently acquired spectrum in the 900MHz band throughout Karnataka. This initiative aims to bolster indoor coverage, particularly in densely populated suburban and rural regions, thereby ensuring improved connectivity.

New Service Zone Launch

Vi has also launched a new service zone in Davanagere, further extending its distribution and service reach within the state. Currently, the company’s network covers nearly 85% of the population in Karnataka.

Infrastructure and Retail Expansion

Over the last two years, Vi has made substantial upgrades to its core network in the region, ensuring readiness for 5G deployment. This transition allows customers to benefit from features such as e-SIM, enhanced VoLTE architecture, and the rollout of VoWIFI services aimed at improving indoor voice connectivity.

The company’s retail presence in Karnataka has also expanded significantly, now featuring over 140 stores, including Vi Stores, Vi Shops, and Vi Mini Stores. Additionally, it maintains a comprehensive distribution network comprising approximately 360 distributors and nearly 19,000 recharge outlets.

Commitment to Customer Experience

According to Abhijit Kishore, Chief Operating Officer of Vi, “Our objective is to deliver the best network experience to our customers by expanding 4G coverage and enhancing data speed. As customers demand better choices, we have built a digital ecosystem with our partners to offer a differentiated experience. The Vi App serves as a multi-utility platform by offering games, entertainment, cloud gaming, utility bill payments, and more.”