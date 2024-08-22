TRAI’s Insights on THz Spectrum to Establish India as 6G R&D Global Hub

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has recommended using the Terahertz (THz) spectrum to boost India’s position in global 6G technology research, expected by 2030. They propose a new authorization for THz band operations to foster innovation and technology trials. This initiative aims to make India a leader in cutting-edge technologies while enhancing automotive radar systems for road safety.

NEW DELHI: The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India’s (TRAI) recent recommendations regarding the Terahertz (THz) spectrum are set to play a pivotal role in establishing India as a global leader in research and development for sixth-generation (6G) technologies, as highlighted by the Broadband India Forum (BIF) on Thursday.

Significance of THz Spectrum for 6G Technology

The 6G technology, anticipated to be commercially available by 2030, will significantly leverage THz airwaves for a variety of applications and use cases.

Regulatory Developments

On Wednesday, TRAI proposed the establishment of a new experimental authorization framework for operations within the Terahertz band (ranging from 95GHz to 3THz frequency bands) aimed at promoting research and development, technology trials, and both indoor and outdoor testing by Indian organizations.

Additionally, TRAI has recommended allowing authorization and assignment-exempt operations in the frequency bands of 116-123 GHz, 174.8-182 GHz, 185-190 GHz, and 244-246 GHz across India. The proposed authorization period is set for five years, with a nominal fee of Rs 1,000.

Encouraging Innovation and Development

The technology industry association noted that these recommendations, in conjunction with TRAI’s perspective on a regulatory sandbox, signify the regulator’s commitment to fostering an environment conducive to innovation among entrepreneurs, researchers, and academia. This initiative aims to facilitate experimentation for assessing the performance of products in their initial conception, design, and development stages, ultimately verifying the technical viability of technologies and services utilizing the THz spectrum.

“TRAI is laying the groundwork for India to become a global powerhouse in testing, as well as in research and development, enabling us to be fully equipped to produce cutting-edge technologies and services in the near future,” stated TV Ramachandran, President of BIF.

Automotive Safety Initiatives

Furthermore, TRAI has put forth recommendations to open the 77-81 GHz frequency range for authorization and assignment-exempt operations of automotive radar systems in India. BIF described this as a “trail-blazing initiative” aimed at enhancing road safety.