unWired collaborates with Tarana to deliver fast internet to underserved areas in California

California-based ISP unWired Broadband and Tarana are teaming up to bring high-speed internet to areas in Central and Northern California using Tarana’s G1 platform. unWired aims to reach tens of thousands of underserved locations with speeds up to 100 Mbps. With Tarana’s x2 upgrade, gigabit speeds in the new 6 GHz spectrum are possible. This partnership will greatly improve connectivity in the region.

unWired Broadband and Tarana Partner to Expand High-Speed Internet in California

California-based internet service provider (ISP) unWired Broadband and Tarana have announced a collaboration to increase access to high-speed internet in Central and Northern California. This initiative will be carried out using G1 — Tarana’s fixed wireless access (ngFWA) broadband platform. Over the next 12 months, tens of thousands of underserved locations in both licensed and unlicensed spectrums will be covered with ngFWA, as stated in a joint release this week.

Enhancing Connectivity with G1 Platform

unWired Broadband claims to be the largest ngFWA service provider in California, catering to almost 30,000 customers. Through the adoption of Tarana’s G1 platform, they have been able to reach hundreds of long-distance and NLoS subscribers who were previously inaccessible with traditional wireless technology. Furthermore, rural customers have seen a significant upgrade from 5 Mbps to a minimum of 100 Mbps.

Technological Advancements

The recent x2 software update by Tarana has enabled unWired Broadband to offer gigabit speeds in the new unlicensed 6 GHz spectrum. They have also reported a notable improvement in spectral efficiency with the G1 platform, boasting the ability to connect ten times more subscribers per tower without compromising performance.

About unWired Broadband

Founded in 2003, unWired Broadband has established itself as a key player in providing internet connectivity to residences and businesses in Central and Northern California. The company covers an expansive area of 19,000 square miles with the help of 200 towers.

About Tarana Wireless

Tarana Wireless received certification from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) for Gigabit 1 (G1) in February 2024. This distinction makes them the first manufacturer to receive equipment authorization from the FCC in the new unlicensed 6 GHz spectrum, marking a significant milestone in the industry.