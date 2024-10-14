UAE Launches 5G Time-Critical Communication Solution for Enhanced Connectivity

E& UAE and Ericsson have successfully launched a new technology called Low Latency, Low Loss, Scalable Throughput (L4S) in the Middle East and Africa. This was showcased during GITEX Global 2024 using E& UAE’s 5G network, reducing latency by over 50%. L4S enhances cloud gaming and supports various critical applications, marking a significant advancement in 5G technology in the region.









E& UAE and Ericsson have announced the successful implementation of Low Latency, Low Loss, Scalable Throughput (L4S), a time-critical communication technology, on a 5G commercial network, marking a significant milestone as the first of its kind in the Middle East and Africa. This technology was recently showcased through a cloud gaming demonstration conducted on E& UAE‘s 5G Standalone (5G SA) commercial network during GITEX Global 2024. The implementation of L4S achieved latency reductions surpassing 50 percent, thus enabling a seamless, lag-free cloud gaming experience, as detailed in the official announcement.

Benefits of Differentiated Connectivity

The L4S technology facilitates differentiated connectivity, allowing the 5G network to tailor its performance to meet varying application demands for both consumers and enterprises. This differentiated connectivity enhances the capability to program the 5G network end-to-end, delivering various levels of user experiences and fulfilling diverse performance requirements, as explained by E&.

Toward 5G Advanced

As a time-critical communication solution, L4S signifies progress towards 5G Advanced, enabling E& UAE to enhance capabilities for time-sensitive use cases, particularly in industrial control and mobility automation. Furthermore, it supports rate-adaptive media applications such as extended reality (XR) and cloud gaming.

Commenting on the significance of this implementation, E& UAE stated, “The successful deployment of L4S time-critical communication technology with Ericsson in the Middle East and Africa reinforces E& UAE‘s position as a pioneer in advancing 5G capabilities in the region. This solution enhances latency for real-time applications like cloud gaming, ensuring uninterrupted connectivity.”

“Low Latency, Low Loss, Scalable Throughput will significantly improve user experience and encourage the adoption of next-generation applications including cloud gaming and extended reality. As an integral aspect of our 5G time-critical communication solution, it enhances network responsiveness and marks a pivotal advancement towards delivering time-sensitive, rate-adaptive services that will spur future innovations,” added Ericsson.

L4S Technology

L4S is a component of Ericsson‘s 5G Advanced software capabilities. It is essential for applications that require consistent low latency, including real-time media, extended reality, and cloud gaming.