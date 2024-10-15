GlobalNet Enhances Network Presence with New London PoP Expansion

GlobalNet, an Amsterdam-based Internet Service Provider, has launched its first UK Point of Presence in London at Telehouse North. This expansion enhances network coverage in Western Europe and offers services like DATAIX and IP Transit. The site features dual-route redundancy for quick connections to Amsterdam and Frankfurt. This move follows GlobalNet’s recent expansions in Central Europe, strengthening its network across the region.

GlobalNet, an Amsterdam-headquartered backbone Internet Service Provider (ISP), has announced the establishment of its first Point of Presence (PoP) in the United Kingdom, situated at Telehouse North in London. This strategic expansion is designed to enhance the company’s network coverage throughout Western Europe. The new London PoP, located at 14 Coriander Avenue, will provide various services, including DATAIX, IP Transit, and Remote-IX, ensuring robust connectivity solutions for customers within the region.

Dual-Route Redundancy

The London site is integrated with dual-route redundancy, linking London to both Amsterdam and Frankfurt. This infrastructure yields low-latency connections, with only 5.5 milliseconds to Amsterdam and 7.67 milliseconds to Frankfurt, thereby ensuring swift and reliable network performance.

“The establishment of our London PoP, with dual-route redundancy, enhances our ability to provide stable and flexible network solutions to our customers,” stated Alex Surkoff, GlobalNet’s Business Development Director. “This marks a significant milestone for GlobalNet/DATAIX, allowing us to establish a direct presence and cater more effectively to the market’s needs.”

Expansion Across Central Europe

This development follows GlobalNet’s notable expansion throughout Central Europe, which includes the introduction of new PoPs in Vienna and Zurich, along with the completion of a fully protected, ring-based Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexing (DWDM) network across the region.

As a backbone ISP, GlobalNet operates out of Amsterdam, the Netherlands, and maintains its own DWDM network that spans over 15,000 kilometers with more than 70 Points of Presence, effectively connecting key internet hubs across Eurasia.