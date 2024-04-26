Top 5 Korean Dramas with Highest Ratings Jan-Apr 2024

In Short:

Korean dramas are a hit in 2024, with shows like ‘Marry My Husband’ and ‘Queen of Tears’ gaining worldwide popularity. ‘Marry My Husband’ is a time-travel story about love and revenge, while ‘Queen of Tears’ follows the marital crisis of a department store queen and her husband. With excellent ratings and compelling storylines, Korean dramas continue to capture the hearts of viewers worldwide.

Top 5 Korean Dramas With The Highest Ratings During January–April 2024



According to Netflix, a popular Korean drama featuring the queen of department stores and her small-town husband facing a marital crisis has captured the attention of viewers. Korean dramas have maintained their stronghold in the entertainment industry due to their compelling narratives, well-developed characters, and high production values, drawing in audiences globally in the first few months of 2024.

Best-Rated Korean Dramas

Here are some of the top-rated Korean dramas that have resonated with fans and garnered widespread popularity across various genres:

Marry My Husband

The Korean drama ‘Marry My Husband’ kicked off the year 2024 with its storyline involving time travel, passion, and revenge. This drama follows the story of Ji-won, who gets a chance to alter her fate after experiencing a traumatic event involving her husband and best friend. ‘Marry My Husband’ made history by becoming the first Korean drama to top Amazon Prime Video’s global daily TV program rankings, solidifying its status as a global hit.

IMDb rating: 7.9/10 Where To Watch: Amazon Prime Video

A Killer Paradox

‘A Killer Paradox’ featuring Choi Woo-sik, Son Suk-ku, Lee Hee-joon, and Hao Feng, revolves around an ordinary man caught in a life-threatening dilemma. The tension-filled crime thriller promises to keep viewers engaged with its gripping plot.

IMDb rating: 7.2/10 Where To Watch: Netflix

Wonderful World

Starring Cha Eun-woo and Kim Nam-Joo, ‘Wonderful World’ portrays the story of a mother seeking justice for her son involved in a hit-and-run accident. The narrative unfolds as truths are revealed, providing solace in unexpected ways.

IMDb rating: 8/10 Where To Watch: Disney+ Hotstar

A Shop For Killers

In ‘A Shop For Killers’, a young woman uncovers dark secrets following her uncle’s sudden demise. The action-packed drama boasts a talented cast and a riveting storyline.

IMDb rating: 8.1/10 Where To Watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Queen of Tears

The highly acclaimed ‘Queen of Tears’ is currently captivating audiences worldwide with its powerful performances. The drama has secured its place as one of tvN’s highest-rated shows, resonating with viewers on a global scale.

IMDb rating: 8.5/10 Where To Watch: Netflix

As Korean dramas continue to capture the hearts of audiences globally, these top-rated series showcase the enduring popularity and widespread appeal of the genre. Whether you prefer romance, suspense, or action, Korean television offers something for everyone to enjoy.