EX2 Technology partners with Navajo County to launch 100-mile fiber network project

Infrastructure developer Ex2 Technology from Omaha has partnered with Navajo County to build a 100+ mile dark fiber network in Arizona. The project will expand broadband access for homes and businesses and connect with existing networks. Ex2 will design, operate, and maintain the network for 20 years. Navajo County has invested $19.7 million in the project, aiming to improve internet access for underserved communities in the region.



Omaha-based Infrastructure developer Ex2 Technology has partnered with Navajo County to construct a 100-mile open-access, dark fiber middle-mile network infrastructure project to expand broadband in Navajo County, Arizona. The groundbreaking ceremony for the broadband expansion project was celebrated by the Navajo County Board of Supervisors, Governor Hobbs, and other government officials, as announced by Ex2 Technology on Wednesday.

Network Build Details

The network build will enhance broadband capacity in Navajo County to support Fiber to the Premises (FTTP) for residences and businesses. It will also connect with existing fiber networks in the area and allow for potential future links to Phoenix, neighboring counties, tribal networks, and an I-40 corridor expansion to Albuquerque, New Mexico.

“Recognizing the necessity for reliable and affordable internet services, the County initiated a Broadband Strategic Plan in early 2021. We are now pleased to collaborate with Ex2 Technology to develop a middle-mile fiber optic broadband system,” stated Navajo County Chairman of the Board Jason E Whiting.

Role of EX2 Technology

Under a 20-year agreement, Ex2 Technology will be responsible for designing, operating, and maintaining the middle-mile network. Additionally, the company will act as the exclusive commercialization partner for the county, providing conduit, dark fiber, wireless, and other wireline assets to expand services in the region on a competitively neutral basis.

“This open-access middle-mile infrastructure will fuel economic growth in Navajo County by granting high-speed internet access to underserved communities,” said Jay Jorgensen, COO at Ex2 Technology.

Broadband Infrastructure Investment

Navajo County secured a USD 9.7 million Rural Arizona Broadband Development Grant from the Arizona Commerce Authority, in addition to USD 10 million already earmarked by the Board of Supervisors from ARPA funds, resulting in a total investment of USD 19.7 million in broadband infrastructure.