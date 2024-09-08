Today’s Industry News (Sept 8, 2024): Govt’s EV Discounts Linked to Selfies?

In Short:

Stay updated on industry news with live updates from various sectors like banking, manufacturing, advertising, and more. We provide real-time information on trends and changes impacting society, along with expert insights and analysis. Today, the government is introducing a selfie requirement for Electric Vehicle (EV) subsidies to emphasize they come from central funds, not just automakers.

<div id="latest-industry-news-updates-september-8-2024"> <div class="liveSecIntro"> <p> <strong>Industry News Today: Live Updates</strong> - If you're one of those eager individuals keeping an eye on the pulse of various sectors, we’ve got you covered! Our live updates will guide you through a diverse range of industries—from <strong>banking</strong> to <strong>infrastructure</strong>, and even <strong>manufacturing</strong>. Whether you’re an investor or a businessperson, staying aware of industry trends and developments is crucial as they shape many facets of our society. </p> <p> Join us for real-time insights into significant events across sectors such as <strong>advertising</strong>, <strong>agriculture</strong>, <strong>energy</strong>, <strong>human resources</strong>, <strong>information technology</strong>, <strong>infrastructure</strong>, <strong>manufacturing</strong>, <strong>media</strong>, <strong>retail</strong>, and <strong>telecom</strong>. Stick with us as <strong>Livemint</strong> brings you continuous coverage, expert insights, and comprehensive analysis on what's happening today! </p> <i>Disclaimer: This blog has been generated by AI and has not been edited by the LiveMint team.</i> </div> <div class="liveSec live-20240908125634" id="live-20240908125634"> <span class="timeStamp">08 Sep 2024, 12:56:34 PM IST</span> <h2 class="liveTitle">Today's Industry Insight: Selfies for Subsidies?</h2> <ul> <li> In a surprising twist, the government is proposing that electric vehicle (EV) buyers not only receive a certificate but also take a selfie to confirm that the subsidies reducing vehicle prices are coming straight from central funds. This initiative aims to clarify that these funds are not merely contributions from automakers. </li> </ul> <p>Read the full story <a href="#">here</a>.</p> </div> </div>

