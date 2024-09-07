Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Shah Rukh Khan, Kartik Aaryan & 5 Stars at Lalbaugcha Raja

Ganeshotsav started on September 7, 2024, in Mumbai, attracting many Bollywood stars. Shah Rukh Khan visited Lalbaugcha Raja with his son AbRam, while Kartik Aaryan came with his parents, excited to seek blessings. Others like Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan, Pulkit Samrat, and Boman Irani also visited to pray to Lord Ganesha, celebrating the festive spirit together.

Stars Shine Bright at Ganeshotsav 2024!

The much-anticipated and joyous Ganeshotsav kicked off in Mumbai on Saturday, September 7, 2024, bringing a vibrant wave of festivities. Renowned Bollywood celebrities, including the one and only Shah Rukh Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan, Niel Nitin Mukesh, and Boman Irani, flocked to the iconic Lalbaugcha Raja to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha during this auspicious occasion.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Heartwarming Visit

The charismatic Shah Rukh Khan made a special appearance at Lalbaugcha Raja, accompanied by his adorable son, AbRam, and his manager, Pooja Dadlani. A devoted fan, Soni Raj Singh (@SoniDreams), captured a touching video of the father-son duo offering their heartfelt prayers to Lord Ganesha, sharing it on the microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter).

Kartik Aaryan’s Family Blessings

Kartik Aaryan also graced the Lalbaugcha Raja with his family, including his father, Manish Tiwari, and mother, Mala Tiwari. Dressed casually in a navy blue shirt and baggy denim jeans, Kartik was seen joyfully immersed in the celebrations, supported by his dedicated team that navigated the bustling crowd.

Sharing his excitement on Instagram, he posted some lovely pictures from his visit, accompanied by a caption that read, “HE is back… and so am I for his blessings. Modak Party Begins!!! Ganpati Bappa Morya.”

Familiar Faces at the Celebrations

This isn’t Kartik’s first visit to Lalbaugcha Raja; last year, he also paid his respects during the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities! It’s clear this young star is dedicated to honoring this beloved tradition.

Vicky Kaushal and Friends Join the Festivities

Vicky Kaushal attended the celebrations alongside his parents, Sham Kaushal and Veena Kaushal, seeking the blessings of Ganesh Chaturthi. Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan wasn’t shy about sharing his experience either; he posted a delightful short clip on his Instagram from his visit to the Lalbaugcha Raja.

Other stars like Pulkit Samrat, Manjot Singh, and Varun Sharma also joined in the festive spirit, making their way to seek Lord Ganesha’s guidance during this meaningful occasion.

Boman Irani’s Family Blessings

Lastly, the talented Boman Irani also paid a visit to the revered Lalbaugcha Raja with his wife, Zenobia Irani, fervently seeking blessings from the Lord. What a splendid gathering of love, devotion, and celebration!

As the Ganeshotsav celebrations continue, the presence of these beloved stars brings an enchanting charm to the festivities, reminding us all of the spirit of togetherness and joy. Let the celebrations unfold!