Telecom Leaders Advocate for Policy Reforms on Data Localization and AI at IMC

At the India Mobile Congress, telecom leaders called for urgent policy updates to improve data localization, promote AI use, and enhance satellite services in India. Reliance Jio’s Akash Ambani urged government incentives for AI data centers. Bharti Airtel’s Sunil Mittal stressed equal regulations for satellite companies, while Vodafone Idea’s Kumar Mangalam Birla highlighted efforts against mobile scams and their recent fundraising to enhance competitiveness.

Driving India’s Digital Future: Telecom Leaders Unite for Change

As **India’s digital landscape** rapidly transforms, leaders in the telecom sector are calling for essential policy reforms. Their goal? To localize critical data, boost the adoption of **artificial intelligence (AI)**, and broaden satellite services nationwide. This rallying cry was heard loud and clear at the 8th edition of the **India Mobile Congress**, where industry giants emphasized the immediate need for regulatory adjustments to strengthen competitiveness and establish India as a key player in the global digital economy.

Call for Stronger Data Center Policies

During the event, **Akash Ambani**, the chairman of **Reliance Jio**, passionately called on the government to fast-track updates to India’s data center policy. He highlighted the necessity of keeping crucial data within Indian borders, advocating for incentives for local companies eager to establish AI and machine learning data centers. His comments came with a strong emphasis on reducing energy consumption and ensuring that Indian businesses can offer competitive solutions on a global scale.

“We request the government to expedite the updating of the 2020 draft of the data centre policy to ensure that Indian data remains in India data centres. Indian companies ready to set up AI and machine learning data centres should receive all necessary incentives, including support for power consumption,” Ambani stated.

AI’s Potential Across Industries

Furthermore, Ambani underscored the urgency of adopting AI in critical sectors such as **manufacturing**, **agriculture**, **healthcare**, and **education**—areas ripe for innovation and productivity boosts through AI.

Expanding Access with Satellite Services

Not to be left out, **Sunil Mittal**, chairman of **Bharti Airtel**, shared his vision for extending satellite services to India’s farthest corners. He suggested leveraging the **Universal Services Obligation Fund (USOF)** to fund these satellite services and insisted that satellite companies targeting urban customers should adhere to the same regulatory standards as telecom operators.

“Satellite companies aiming to service urban, elite customers need to comply with the same conditions as telecom players. They should acquire telecom licenses, purchase spectrum like others, and secure networks in line with telecom companies,” Mittal emphasized, proposing this straightforward solution as a model for global implementation.

A New Era for Satellite Services

Mittal’s own venture, **OneWeb Eutelsat**, is gearing up to launch satellite services in India but is currently in a holding pattern awaiting spectrum allocation. In a push for efficiency, Mittal proposes direct spectrum allocation methods, sidestepping traditional auction processes in line with India’s new telecom law that accommodates direct allocations specifically for satellite broadband.

Vodafone Idea’s Financial Boost