JioBharat V3 and V4 Unveiled in India: Key Specs and Pricing Details

Reliance Jio has introduced two budget-friendly phones, the JioBharat V3 and V4, aimed at encouraging 2G users to switch to 4G. Priced at just Rs 1,099, these phones offer features like JioPay, JioTV, and JioChat, and support 23 Indian languages. They promise significant savings compared to competitors and will be available soon on JioMart and Amazon.

Launch of JioBharat V3 and V4

Reliance Jio has officially launched two new affordable mobile devices, the JioBharat V3 and JioBharat V4, aimed at encouraging 2G users to transition to 4G technology. These devices are designed to be budget-friendly while providing users with essential features such as JioPay, JioTV, and JioChat, among others. The pricing strategy promises nearly 40% savings compared to offerings from other competitors. The phones will soon be made available through JioMart and Amazon in India.

Key Features and Specifications

The JioBharat V3 and V4 are equipped with robust support for JioTV, along with access to JioCinema, JioPay, and JioChat. Notably, users will benefit from the UPI payment functionality, facilitating convenient transactions.

In terms of battery performance, both models are powered by a 1000mAh battery, ensuring all-day usage. Additionally, the devices support 23 Indian languages, making them accessible to a wider audience.

Pricing Details

The JioBharat V3 and JioBharat V4 are competitively priced at just Rs 1099. Given that JioBharat phone plans are already positioned affordably, this pricing further enhances the value proposition for consumers.

Overall, the JioBharat V3 and V4 are anticipated to become the primary affordable feature-rich 4G phones from Reliance Jio in the upcoming year. However, no announcements have been made regarding the potential release of an affordable 5G model.