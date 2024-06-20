Tech Mahindra partners with TM Forum to upgrade telecom workforce training

Tech Mahindra has partnered with TM Forum to train the next-gen telecom workforce for innovation. The alliance aims to meet the needs of telcos looking to align their workforce with technology advancements. Tech Mahindra will create a TM Forum-certified talent pool and work on industry standards adoption. The partnership will help telcos scale their digital transformation quickly. TM Forum and Tech Mahindra aim to foster innovation and excellence in CSP transformations.

Tech Mahindra partners with TM Forum to upskill telecom workforce

NEW DELHI: Homegrown IT and consulting firm Tech Mahindra Thursday announced a strategic partnership with TM Forum to upskill the next-generation telecom workforce and drive innovation for service providers.

Partnership Details

TM Forum is a global consortium of over 800 companies, including India’s Jio Platforms and Bharti Airtel, US telcos Verizon Communications, AT&T, T-Mobile, and Britain’s BT and Vodafone.

The partnership aims to meet the critical needs of telcos who want to align their workforce with technological advancements, enabling simplification, modernisation, and monetisation at scale and speed, as mentioned in a joint statement by Tech Mahindra and TM Forum.

Key Initiatives

As part of the collaboration, Tech Mahindra will create the largest TM Forum-certified talent pool within the telecom ecosystem. Additionally, using its innovation labs, Tech Mahindra will work with TM Forum to enable the adoption of industry standards in real-life scenarios to develop an ecosystem of innovation and solutions to address telcos’ specific challenges.

Abhishek Shankar, President – Communications Business, Americas, Tech Mahindra stated, “Our alliance with TM Forum will help foster a well-equipped workforce that can lead innovations rooted in industry standards, enabling CSPs to scale at speed their digital transformation and emerge as pivotal orchestrators in digital ecosystems.”

George Glass, CTO of TM Forum added, “The partnership with Tech Mahindra is a clear demonstration of the value this approach will bring, creating a talent-pool that’s ready to lead CSP transformations with innovation and excellence.”