Tech Mahindra partners with Northeastern University for 6G and Open RAN research and development

Tech Mahindra signs MoU with Northeastern University for 6G and Open RAN Research

Indian IT and consulting company Tech Mahindra has announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Northeastern University to collaborate on research and development as well as testing of equipment for sixth-generation (6G) and Open Radio Access Network (Open RAN) technologies.

Focus on Open RAN and 6G Development

Under this partnership, Tech Mahindra and Northeastern University will work together to develop solutions in Open RAN and 6G technologies. The main emphasis will be on large-scale testing and certification of the Open RAN ecosystem.

The joint efforts will leverage Tech Mahindra’s expertise in the telecom sector and Northeastern University’s Open6G Open Testing and Integration Center (OTIC) to offer comprehensive testing services for compliance, interoperability, performance, and functionality of Open RAN equipment.

Testing in Real-world Environments

Both companies will enable end-to-end testing in virtual and real-world environments, using innovative solutions such as digital twin technology to accurately replicate real-world conditions.

According to Manish Mangal, Chief Technology Officer, Telecom & Global Business Head, Network Services, Tech Mahindra, “By combining our expertise, we will create new technology, focusing on testing and verification, enabling our customers to scale at speed. Together, we will advance Open RAN and 6G, transforming ideas into reality and delivering exceptional value.”

Enriching Collaborative Efforts

Tommaso Melodia, Director of the Institute for the Wireless Internet of Things (WiOT) & William L. Smith Professor at Northeastern University, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership. He stated, “We are thrilled to see Northeastern Institute for the Wireless Internet of Things Open6G R&D Center partnering with Tech Mahindra. This collaboration is aimed at enriching the partnership portfolio of both the organizations and promises to drive significant advancements in R&D, testing, and system integration for Open RAN.”