Tech Mahindra and Cisco Collaborate to Offer Firewall Modernisation Solution to Global Clients

Indian IT firm Tech Mahindra and US telecom gear maker Cisco have expanded their partnership to deliver next-generation firewall solutions to global customers. The partnership enhances firewall functions with features like unified policy management and threat intelligence. This partnership will enhance Tech Mahindra’s security service portfolio and provide upskilling opportunities for its workforce. The companies aim to provide a robust, efficient, and cost-effective solution for firewall modernization.

Tech Mahindra Expands Partnership with Cisco for Next-Generation Firewall Modernisation Solution

Indian IT and consulting firm Tech Mahindra has announced an expanded partnership with US telecom gear maker Cisco to deliver next-generation firewall (NGFW) modernisation solutions to their shared global customers.

Enhanced Features

The partnership aims to enhance firewall functions by providing unified policy management across on-premises and cloud environments. It also integrates Cisco’s Talos threat intelligence and offers comprehensive malware defense for network and endpoints.

The NGFW is available in various deployment modes, including hardware, software, and virtual options.

Statement from Tech Mahindra

“The partnership with Cisco marks a milestone in providing a unique, robust, efficient, and cost-effective solution for the firewall modernization roadmap,” said Kunal Purohit, Chief Digital Services Officer at Tech Mahindra.

The partnership will further expand Tech Mahindra’s security service portfolio, enhance market reach, and provide upskilling opportunities for its workforce.

Global Data Breach Cost

According to third-party analyst reports, the global average cost of a data breach was $4.35 million in 2023.

Statement from Cisco

“As global customers continue to modernize their infrastructure, they’ll need a next-generation firewall solution that scales as their network expands and combines multiple security functions into one platform,” said Nick Holden, VP of Global and Strategic Partners & Ecosystem Co-Sell at Cisco.

The partnership leverages Tech Mahindra’s extensive network and security engineering consultancy resources across key global markets, including the Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

In 2023, Tech Mahindra also established a dedicated Cisco Business Unit to develop and implement services that build and maintain agile, secure, collaborative, and hybrid networks.