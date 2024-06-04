Ericsson ConsumerLab study reveals consumer preferences

A recent report by Ericsson ConsumerLab found that 70% of early adopters are skeptical about how artificial intelligence (AI) will impact their lives in the future. The study revealed that AI is expected to bring innovation in retail, fashion, and entertainment by the 2030s. Respondents believe AI will play a crucial role in decision-making, childcare, employment, and personal control. The study also identified 10 key AI trends that are expected to become a reality.

AI Skepticism Among Early Adopters Reaches 70%: Ericsson ConsumerLab Report

According to a recent Ericsson ConsumerLab report released on Tuesday, nearly 70% of early adopters are expressing skepticism about the future role of artificial intelligence (AI). The report highlights that AI is expected to disrupt the lives of common people while bringing innovation in retail, fashion, digital twins, and screenplays.

Key Findings

The study reveals that more than 60% of enthusiastic AI supporters believe they will not have full control over how AI will impact their lives in the 2030s. Early adopters were asked to evaluate 120 digital service ideas across various sectors, including fashion, entertainment, and simulations of their behavior.

Movies featuring clones of friends, simulating the future, personal digital assistants, and AI-driven beauty operations are among the ways AI is expected to impact everyday life in the 2030s. Respondents foresee about 80% of consumers using AI simulations for life-altering decisions and lifestyle changes based on health simulations.

Role of AI in Various Sectors

Early adopters also see AI playing a major role in assisted childcare, boosting children’s skills, and securing good employment opportunities. Michael Björn, Head of Research Agenda at Ericsson Consumer & IndustryLab, emphasizes the importance of consumer expectations in relation to network traffic capabilities to handle future data use per device.

The study identified 10 key trends, such as artificial shoppers, generative fashion, sentient screenplays, human digital twins, and more. Nearly 95% of respondents believe these trends will become a reality in the future.

Concerns and Implications

Concerns were raised by early adopters, even those who strongly support AI, about the control of AI in their personal lives. This underscores the need for companies working with AI to address consumer concerns while developing solutions.

The research was based on responses from 6,500 early adopters in 13 cities around the world regarding AI scenarios in the 2030s.