TCIL sets sights on BharatNet III program

State-run Telecommunications Consultants India Limited (TCIL) plans to bid for the upcoming BharatNet III project. TCIL will bid for 6-7 packages out of the 16 available. The tender has been extended to August 5, 2024. The project aims to provide last-mile connectivity to rural areas. TCIL may seek partners to strengthen its portfolio. The project is part of PM Modi’s Rs 1.39 lakh crore BharatNet program.

TCIL to Bid for BharatNet III Project

NEW DELHI: State-run Telecommunications Consultants India Limited (TCIL) is gearing up to participate in the upcoming BharatNet III initiative, as confirmed by Chairman Sanjeev Kumar. TCIL plans to bid for 6-7 packages out of the 16 packages available in the tender. The deadline for bid submission has been extended to August 5, 2024.

BharatNet III Program

Earlier this year, the Centre launched the Rs 65,000-crore BharatNet III program, which focuses on providing last-mile connectivity and upgrading existing gram panchayats. This initiative is part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ambitious Rs 1.39 lakh crore BharatNet program.

TCIL, with an average revenue of about Rs 2,000 crore over three years, is considering partnering with other companies to strengthen its position in the project.

Project Structure

The BharatNet phase-3 project includes internet leased line bandwidth provided by BSNL, middle-mile connectivity managed by private players, and last-mile connectivity through the Udyami model.

Previous Funding

The Cabinet had allocated Rs 42,068 crore for BharatNet’s Phase-1 and Phase-2 projects in 2017. In 2021, a viability gap funding (VGF) of Rs 19,041 crore was allocated for the project under the public-private partnership (PPP) model.

Kumar also mentioned that the successful rollout of 4G services from Tejas in BSNL’s network would enable TCIL to showcase the network for potential overseas markets.