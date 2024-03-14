SoftBank confirms shutdown of 3G service on April 15, 2024.

In Short:

SoftBank has confirmed it will discontinue its 3G services on April 15, 2024, with a postponement in Ishikawa Prefecture due to difficulties faced by some customers following the Noto Peninsula Earthquake. Customers on 3G plans will have their subscriptions automatically cancelled on April 16, except for those in Ishikawa Prefecture. SoftBank also partnered with Ericsson to demonstrate high-speed network optimization capabilities in commercial 5G NSA networks, with successful evaluations in various locations.