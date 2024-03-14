25.1 C
Industry Updates

SoftBank confirms shutdown of 3G service on April 15, 2024.

SoftBank 3G service advertisement with mountain backdrop.

In Short:

SoftBank has confirmed it will discontinue its 3G services on April 15, 2024, with a postponement in Ishikawa Prefecture due to difficulties faced by some customers following the Noto Peninsula Earthquake. Customers on 3G plans will have their subscriptions automatically cancelled on April 16, except for those in Ishikawa Prefecture. SoftBank also partnered with Ericsson to demonstrate high-speed network optimization capabilities in commercial 5G NSA networks, with successful evaluations in various locations.

<b>SoftBank</b> Confirms 3G Network Shutdown on April 15, 2024″ width=”1200″ height=”800″><br /> Japanese mobile network operator <b>SoftBank</b> has officially announced the discontinuation of its 3G services on April 15, 2024. Originally planned for January 31, 2024, the 3G shutdown was delayed due to the Noto Peninsula Earthquake. However, taking into account the challenges faced by some customers in transitioning from 3G to 4G/5G services after the earthquake, <b>SoftBank</b> has extended the 3G service discontinuation within Ishikawa Prefecture until July 31. </p> </div> <h2>3G Service Discontinuation</h2> <p> <b>SoftBank</b> has announced that customers on 3G price plans, contracts that do not support VoLTE services on 4G/5G plans, and users of specific mobile devices purchased from <b>SoftBank</b> that are only compatible with 3G will have their subscriptions automatically terminated on April 16. This does not apply to customers with contracts registered in Ishikawa Prefecture as of April 7, 2024. </p> <h2>Network Optimisation Partnership</h2> <p> In a recent development in February, <b>SoftBank</b> revealed a successful demonstration of network optimization capability in a 5G non-standalone (5G NSA) network environment by partnering with <b>Ericsson</b> to control a device outside the base station. </p> <h2>Evaluation Confirmations</h2> <p> Following the Proof of Concept (PoC) in September 2023, <b>SoftBank</b> and <b>Ericsson</b> conducted evaluations at a dome stadium during a music event and major railway stations in Tokyo in November 2023. These evaluations verified the effectiveness of the High-speed Automatic Optimization Capability in various traffic scenarios. </p> <p></p> </div></div><div class=

Latest article