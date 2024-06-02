Service sector accounts for 72% of new business registrations in April.

In Short:

In April, the services industry accounted for 72% of new business registrations in New Delhi, with manufacturing at 15%. This trend is shifting the composition of active companies towards services. Community, personal, and social services saw the highest new registrations. Services require less capital than manufacturing. More efforts are needed to achieve gender parity in boardrooms.

Welcome to the Business World! Exciting news for all the business enthusiasts out there – the services industry is currently the star of the show! In the month of April, a whopping 72% of the 15,973 new business registrations were in the services sector. That’s quite a big chunk, right?

Rise of the Services Sector It seems like the services sector is taking center stage in the business world. Stats show that as of April this year, 65% of the 1.7 million active companies in the country were in services. That’s up from 61% back in March 2015. The trend seems to be on the rise!

Exploring the Services Sector When we delve deeper into the services sector, we find that the most new registrations fall under community, personal, and social services. Think schools, hospitals, fitness centers, and more. It’s a wide range!

Key Areas in the Services Sector Other areas gaining traction in the services sector include business services, trading, real estate, renting, transport, storage, and communications. Seems like the services industry is buzzing with activity!

Capital Boost in Services Entrepreneurship in the services sector is seeing a strong boost, mainly due to lower capital requirements compared to manufacturing units. Even though service enterprises made up 72% of new registrations in April, they accounted for only a little over two-fifths of the total paid-up capital of all new companies. There’s high potential here!

The Manufacturing Story On the flip side, manufacturing companies accounted for about 22% of the paid-up capital, despite only making up 15% of new registrations. The data signals an interesting trend in the business landscape.

Insights and Expert Views Experts suggest that setting up a business in the services sector is easier due to lower financial and procedural requirements. This sector plays a huge role in the economy and offers great opportunities for aspiring entrepreneurs. High five to all the service industry enthusiasts out there!

Looking Ahead The government is taking steps to boost investments in the manufacturing sector, with possible extensions of schemes to encourage new factories. The business world is constantly evolving and adapting to new opportunities!