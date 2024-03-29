Schneider Electric, NVIDIA team up for AI-focused data center designs

Schneider Electric and NVIDIA are teaming up to improve data center infrastructure with a focus on edge artificial intelligence and digital twin technologies. They aim to introduce AI data center reference designs to meet the growing demand for processing power from AI applications in various industries. The collaboration will address complexities in data center design and operation, providing more efficient, sustainable, and transformative solutions. Schneider Electric will also integrate its digital twin platform with NVIDIA Omniverse for virtual simulation and collaboration, aiming to accelerate the design and deployment of complex systems.



Schneider Electric and NVIDIA have partnered to enhance data center infrastructure, focusing on edge artificial intelligence (AI) and digital twin technologies. Leveraging their expertise, Schneider Electric and NVIDIA are set to introduce publicly available AI data center reference designs, meeting the growing demand for processing power driven by AI applications in various industries.

Collaboration for Innovation

The collaboration aims to tackle data center design and operation complexities arising from the growth of AI. It seeks to build energy-efficient and scalable facilities that are sustainable.

Schneider Electric stated, “By combining our data center solutions expertise with NVIDIA’s AI leadership, we are helping organizations overcome infrastructure limitations and unleash AI’s full potential. This collaboration sets the stage for a more efficient, sustainable, and transformative future driven by AI.”

Tailored AI Data Center Designs

In the initial phase, Schneider Electric will introduce data center reference designs customized for NVIDIA accelerated computing clusters designed for various AI applications. These designs will focus on power distribution, liquid-cooling systems, and controls for high-density clusters, providing tools for seamless integration and reliable operation.

Digital Twin Platform Integration

In addition to AI data center designs, Schneider Electric’s subsidiary, AVEVA, will integrate its digital twin platform with NVIDIA Omniverse, enabling virtual simulation and collaboration for faster system design and deployment, reducing time-to-market and costs.

AVEVA mentioned, “Together, we are creating a fully simulated industrial virtual reality where processes can be simulated, outcomes modeled, and real-world change effected. This integration of digital intelligence and real-world outcomes has the potential to revolutionize industries to operate safer, more efficiently, and sustainably.”

Looking ahead, Schneider Electric and NVIDIA are set to explore new use cases and applications across industries.