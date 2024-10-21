Satellite ‘Magic Bullet’ to Bridge the Connectivity Gap: Sunil Mittal

Bharti Chairman Sunil Mittal emphasized that satellite communications can connect remote areas lacking internet access, describing it as a “magic bullet.” He noted that about two billion people worldwide, including five percent in India, remain unconnected. Mittal highlighted his readiness to launch services from two ground stations once permitted, enhancing connectivity in underserved regions. Tensions with Elon Musk and Mukesh Ambani over satellite spectrum allocation continue.

Satellite Communications as a Key Solution

Sunil Mittal, Chairman of Bharti, emphasized the potential of satellite communications as a crucial tool to address connectivity challenges in unconnected regions during the recent NDTV World Summit. He pointed out that nearly two billion people globally remain disconnected from the internet, with specific regions in India—such as deserts, forests, and coastlines—facing similar challenges where traditional mobile networks and fiber optics are impractical.

Addressing the Gap in Connectivity

“For those areas, you need satellite communications, which presents significant opportunities for mobile and telecom operators to expand their services,” Mittal stated. He highlighted that approximately five percent of India’s population lacks internet access in 25 percent of the country’s land area, reinforcing his belief that satellite technology is the only viable solution for these regions.

Mittal elaborated, “India offers a high-quality signal to 95 percent of its population, but the remaining five percent, residing in a vast area, are underserved. Satellite connectivity is essential to bridge this gap.”

Readiness for Implementation

According to Mittal, two ground stations located in Mehsana (Gujarat) and Pondicherry are prepared to commence operations. “Once the government grants permission, there will not be a single square inch of this country lacking radio coverage,” he asserted, indicating that the capability is ready to be utilized.

The Global Context

Mittal reiterated his perspective on satellite technology as a “magic bullet” for remote connectivity issues, mentioning that this is a global issue affecting even advanced nations like the US.

Industry Competition and Spectrum Allocation

His remarks are particularly relevant in the context of the ongoing competition for satellite spectrum among industry leaders, including Elon Musk and Indian magnates Mukesh Ambani and Mittal. Ambani’s Reliance Jio has advocated for auctioning satellite spectrum to ensure a fair environment for operators who invest in infrastructure. In contrast, during the recent India Mobile Congress, Mittal stressed that satellite firms aiming for urban markets should follow the same spectrum acquisition methods as telecom companies.

Starlink, led by Musk, is pushing for an administrative allotment of licenses, aligning with global trends, as it seeks to penetrate India’s rapidly expanding mobile telephony and internet market. This initiative has received support from Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, who recently indicated that airwaves will be distributed through administrative allocation rather than auctions.