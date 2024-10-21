British Airways CEO: AI Can Boost Efficiency in Aviation, Report Finds

British Airways CEO Sean Doyle believes artificial intelligence (AI) can greatly improve efficiency in aviation. AI will aid customer service by helping agents quickly solve complex queries, enhancing response times while keeping the human touch. The airline plans to invest GBP 100 million in AI and GBP 7 billion in technology upgrades, with India playing a key role in these initiatives.

British Airways Advocates for AI in Aviation

The CEO of British Airways, Sean Doyle, has articulated the potential of artificial intelligence (AI) to significantly enhance efficiency within the aviation sector. As the airline commemorates a century of operations in India, Doyle emphasized the growing importance of AI in improving both customer experience and operational performance, as reported by CNBC-TV18.

AI to Empower Human Agents

Doyle underscored the vital role of AI in customer service, particularly in facilitating support for human agents at the airline’s Engagement Centres. He noted that AI can assist agents in swiftly resolving intricate customer inquiries, thereby enhancing response times while maintaining essential human interaction.

“AI can significantly speed up transactions, which is crucial for enhancing customer service,” Doyle stated. He expressed his vision of AI as a tool that enables agents at Engagement Centres to efficiently resolve complex queries, thereby enhancing human engagement rather than replacing it. “When customers reach out, they seek a human touch, and our goal is to equip agents with the information they need to meet those needs effectively.”

AI’s Role in Optimising Operations

Doyle also highlighted AI’s capabilities in optimizing operational efficiency, pointing out its application in simulating network disruptions and improving recovery times from weather-related issues. He reiterated that, while AI will be integral to operational advancements, the involvement of human expertise remains crucial in the industry’s physical operations.

“Machine learning, leveraging today’s computing power, will enable us to run better operations,” Doyle remarked.

British Airways is already making strides in the AI space, focusing on the enhancement of its IT infrastructure and data management systems. For instance, the airline has adopted electronic log captures for engineering reports, which allow engineers to proactively address issues, ultimately improving fleet health and reliability. “We are laying strong foundations to exploit AI effectively,” Doyle added.

Investments in AI and Technology Modernisation

The airline has earmarked a considerable investment of GBP 100 million specifically for AI initiatives aimed at enhancing fleet health, technical reliability, and customer service response times. Additionally, British Airways is investing GBP 7 billion in modernizing its services and technology, with approximately GBP 700 million designated for IT upgrades, which include a new website, mobile app, and improved operational systems.

“Half of this investment will go towards developing a new website and app, while the other half focuses on upgrading our operational systems,” Doyle explained.

India as a Technological Hub

India serves a pivotal role in the airline’s technological strategy, with British Airways partnering with Tata Consultancy Services and conducting trials at its Engagement Centres in Noida and Gurgaon, as noted by Doyle.