SAP Enhances Partnership with Mistral AI to Increase Customer Options

SAP is teaming up with Mistral AI to offer Mistral’s AI models, like Mistral Large 2, on SAP’s infrastructure. This partnership enhances SAP’s AI offerings, ensuring data security and compliance, especially for regulated industries. Customers can use these advanced models for customized AI solutions without compromising data control. This move promotes responsible AI use while meeting the highest security standards.

SAP Expands Partnership with Mistral AI

SAP is enhancing its partnership with Mistral AI by hosting some of Mistral’s commercially available models, including Mistral Large 2, on SAP’s operated infrastructure. This strategic move enables customers to utilize Mistral’s AI models within the SAP environment, thereby ensuring rigorous data security and adherence to regulatory compliance. Mistral AI is a French organization recognized for its expertise in developing large language models (LLMs).

Addition to SAP’s AI Portfolio

According to SAP, incorporating Mistral Large 2 expands the selection of LLMs that organizations can leverage for custom AI solutions, which complement and extend SAP applications. By deploying the model on its infrastructure, SAP aims to enhance the efficiency of delivering and implementing SAP Business AI across enterprises.

Compliant AI Solutions

SAP emphasizes that customers, especially those in heavily regulated sectors, require solutions that fulfill their innovation needs while safeguarding their data from exposure to third parties. Customers can confidently adopt generative AI solutions, reassured that their data is managed securely.

“By adding Mistral Large 2 to SAP’s generative AI hub, we are furnishing our customers with a premier large language model that operates within SAP data centers and on European infrastructure. This facilitates the development of innovative solutions while assisting in regulatory compliance across various regions or industries,” stated Philipp Herzig, Chief AI Officer of SAP SE. “Our extended partnership with Mistral AI reinforces SAP’s dedication to responsible AI, enabling businesses to leverage the advantages of generative AI while maintaining control over their data and intellectual property — a significant milestone in advancing sovereignty for the European market.”

“We are eager to integrate Mistral’s advanced language models, including Mistral Large 2, into SAP Business AI, delivering AI solutions that help customers adhere to the highest standards for data security and regulatory compliance,” added Gianna Lengyel, Head of Business Development at Mistral AI. “Our collaboration with SAP allows businesses to harness cutting-edge generative AI technologies without sacrificing control or compliance, particularly for organizations operating in highly regulated environments.”

Models Now Accessible on AI Hub

The models from Mistral AI are now accessible via the generative AI hub within SAP AI Core, facilitating the creation of generative AI applications for SAP solutions. Customers can utilize these models to integrate AI capabilities into their SAP applications or develop tailored solutions on the SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP), as stated in a joint communication from both companies.