DTH Subscribers in India See Slight Growth in June 2024 Quarter: TRAI

Marginal Increase in DTH Subscribers in India

The number of Direct-to-Home (DTH) subscribers in India experienced a slight increase in the June 2024 quarter. According to data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), the total DTH users rose from 61.97 million at the end of March 2024 to 62.17 million by the conclusion of June 2024. Notably, the number of available satellite TV channels decreased from a peak of 922 channels in the previous financial year to 902 channels by June 2024.

Overview of Available Channels

Out of the total 902 channels, only 362 are classified as pay-TV channels. Among these, 259 channels are standard definition (SD), while 103 are high definition (HD) channels. The remaining channels consist entirely of free-to-air (FTA) options available for downlinking.

Market Dynamics and Challenges in the DTH Sector

The quarter marked a notable development with the addition of new DTH users. In contrast to the previous year’s June quarter, when the sector faced customer losses, this growth comes as a surprise given the significant expansion of OTT (over-the-top) services. In terms of market share, Tata Play Limited holds 32.34%, followed by Bharti Telemedia Limited at 28.85%, Dish TV India Limited with 19.98%, and Sun Direct TV Pvt Limited at 18.83%.

Future of DTH Operators

DTH operators are tasked with the critical challenge of enticing new customers while maintaining their current subscriber base. They must navigate the complexities of subscriber loss amidst the rise of IPTV services and the widespread rollout of 5G and fiber networks across the country. The fact that the sector only recently added new subscribers indicates a concerning trend for the industry’s overall health.

Bharti Airtel’s Position on Possible Acquisitions

In a recent statement, Bharti Airtel clarified that it continually evaluates various business opportunities for potential acquisitions. However, the company indicated it has no material information to disclose regarding any acquisition discussions involving Tata Play Limited.