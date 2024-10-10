RingCentral Secures Nationwide Telecom License from India’s Authorities

RingCentral has received a nationwide license from India’s Department of Telecommunications, allowing it to operate across all 22 telecom circles. The company, listed on the New York Stock Exchange, is now the first cloud provider offering compliant Unified Communications and Contact Center services in India. Their solutions enable seamless communication for global businesses and support India’s digital transformation efforts.

RingCentral Secures PAN-India License

RingCentral , an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven communications solutions provider, announced on Thursday that it has received a comprehensive PAN-India license from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT). This license permits the company to operate across all 22 telecom circles in India.

Cloud Solutions for Global Communication

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE)-listed firm has stated that it is the first cloud service provider to offer fully compliant Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) and Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) solutions in India. These innovations will facilitate multinational organizations in connecting their global offices with their Indian branches, enhancing communication and collaboration through messaging, video, and phone channels, particularly with the launch of Global RingEX Select.

Omnichannel Contact Center Solution

Additionally, RingCentral’s RingCX provides businesses with a straightforward omnichannel contact center solution, aimed at delivering seamless and personalized customer experiences.

Strategic Vision for India

“Securing the PAN-India license marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for RingCentral in India as we continue to push the boundaries of global collaboration and customer experience,” stated Sathesh Murthy, Senior Vice President of Engineering and General Manager of India at RingCentral.

Alignment with Digital Initiatives

Denise Lund, Research Vice President of Worldwide UC&C and Telecom at IDC, commented, “The cloud-based architecture of Global RingEX Select and RingCX aligns well with India’s digital transformation initiatives, offering scalability and flexibility that traditional on-premise solutions struggle to match.”