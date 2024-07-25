Ribbon optimistic about Vodafone Idea’s network investment and fiber deployments in H2

Ribbon Communications expects a 30% growth in India sales in the second half of the year due to Vodafone Idea’s increased network spending. Nokia and Ericsson are also looking at Vi to boost their sales in the country. Vi recently raised funds and is in discussions with vendors for 5G gear. Ribbon sees opportunities in the market due to disruptions caused by Nokia and HPE acquisitions.

Ribbon Communications Anticipates Strong Sales Growth in India

Ribbon Communications, an IP and optical network gear maker, is expecting a significant increase in sales in India in the second half of the year. The company predicts a growth of approximately 30% compared to the first half, driven by robust fiber network deployments and increased network spending by Vodafone Idea.

Key Points:

, President & CEO of Ribbon Communications, highlighted Vodafone Idea as a strategic customer with the potential for growth. Although sales to India were down by nearly 20% in the first half of 2024, the company is optimistic about significant growth and better margins in the second half.

Ribbon’s investments in new products enabled it to enhance its revenue in India by 30% last year.

Industry Outlook:

Ribbon is not the only company pinning hopes on Vodafone Idea to boost sales. European gear makers Nokia and Ericsson are also looking to Vi for growth in the Indian market, which has over 100 million 5G users.

Current Scenario:

Nokia witnessed a 68% decline in India net sales in Q2 2024, while Ericsson reported a 44% drop in sales in the region. The telecom joint venture Vi is in talks with vendors for buying 5G gear, with plans to raise funds for network expansion and 5G rollout.

Opportunities for Ribbon:

Ribbon sees opportunities in the market due to recent industry developments, including Microsoft’s decision to suspend development on the Metaswitch portfolio and the impact of Nokia and HPE’s acquisitions in the space.