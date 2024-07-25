Kalki’s Success in Cities Overshadowed by Lackluster Response in Smaller Towns

In Short:

India’s small towns, especially those with single-screen cinemas, have not seen the same box office success as big cities with recent hits like Pathaan, Jawan, and Kalki. Despite earning over ₹260 crore, Kalki’s success has been largely limited to top metros. Single screen cinemas struggle due to lack of investment in upgrades and unfavorable distributor terms. To be a real success, films need to appeal to a wider audience beyond big cities.

The Box Office Divide: Big Hits Missing in Small Town Cinemas

Hey there, movie buffs! Have you noticed how some of the biggest hits like Pathaan, Jawan, Gadar 2, and Animal seem to be rocking the box office mainly in the top metros? Well, it turns out that the smaller towns and single-screen cinemas in the Hindi-speaking belt are missing out on all the magic!

The Tale of Kalki

The latest blockbuster Kalki may have raked in over ₹260 crore from its Hindi version so far, but here’s the kicker – it’s mostly holding strong in the big cities. The business dropped by 25% after the opening weekend, especially in tier-two and three markets. Other hits like Munjya, 12th Fail, and Bad Newz also found success in the big cities.

The Struggle of Small-Town Cinemas

Trade experts point out that it’s common for films to target specific audience segments, but this also means that smaller towns and single-screen cinemas are left out in the cold. Pranav Garg, from Maya Palace in Muzaffarnagar, highlighted how multiplexes dominate the box office, leaving little room for smaller cinemas to thrive.

The Need for Upgrades

To stay relevant, single-screen cinemas need to invest in upgrades like 3D formats and continuous renovations. However, the harsh reality is that many of these cinemas are facing unfavorable terms from distributors, leaving them struggling to cover even their daily expenses.

The Spectacle Factor

Spectacle films like Kalki do better in bigger towns, thanks to the prevalence of premium format cinemas like IMAX and ICE. Audiences prefer watching these blockbuster films in these high-end cinemas rather than regular 2D screens.

A Call for Universal Appeal

While smaller hits like Mr & Mrs Mahi and Srikanth have seen some success, exhibitors like Vishek Chauhan emphasize the need for films to appeal to a wider audience. Films like Kalki, with their unique plots, need to balance commercial appeal to truly succeed.

Expanding Horizons

Experts stress the importance of reaching all demographics for a film to be considered a real success. To achieve those blockbuster numbers, films need to target the entire country, not just the top cities. After all, footfalls translate into box office gold!

