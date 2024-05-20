Report: Indian Government concerned about Quality of Services provided by Telcos

In Short:

Indian Telcos’ Quality of Services a Concern The Indian telecom operators are facing criticism for not providing satisfactory services to their customers, raising concerns for the government. As a result, the government is considering revisiting the Quality of Services (QoS) parameters that telecom companies are required to meet. While Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea, and Bharti Airtel argue that the existing rules are adequate and no new parameters are necessary, the government is exploring new measures to ensure improved service quality for customers.

Challenges with 5G Deployment Issues like call drops have become common for customers since the rollout of 5G in India. Simply offering high speeds and low latency is not sufficient to provide a seamless experience for consumers on a mobile network. Telcos are concerned about the potential burden of complying with new norms.

Regulatory Focus on Service Quality The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has identified service quality as a key area for improvement in the telecom sector. TRAI issued a consultation paper last year addressing service standards for telcos, recognizing the significant service quality issues prevalent in India.