Qualcomm’s Savi Soin Discusses Innovations and Future in Technology

Qualcomm Inc., the leading player in the global mobile chipset market, expresses optimism about the future of 5G technology in India, citing the country’s regulatory and policy framework, including the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative. During an interview with ETTelecom’s Muntazir Abbas, Savi Soin, Senior Vice President and President of Qualcomm India, discussed various topics including Wi-Fi 7, the Internet of Things (IoT), the 6 GHz band spectrum, affordable 5G smartphones, and the burgeoning AI and startup ecosystem in the country.

Insights on Wi-Fi 7 and Spectrum Allocation

What are your broad views on Wi-Fi 7 technology? Do you think 6 GHz spectrum should be allocated to pure-play Wi-Fi players?

Wi-Fi 7, recognized as IEEE 802.11be Extremely High Throughput (EHT), introduces unprecedented data speeds, reduced latency, and enhanced network capacity designed to accommodate numerous users and devices in bandwidth-heavy environments. As Indian consumers seek advanced experiences like low-latency XR for mobile gaming and improved virtual conferencing, the demand for Wi-Fi 7 is expected to rise.

When it comes to allocating the 6 GHz spectrum, it is crucial to adopt a balanced approach that acknowledges the industry’s diverse needs. Both IMT and Wi-Fi technologies play vital roles in boosting broadband penetration. Given the substantial growth in traffic on mobile and Wi-Fi networks over the past decade, the 6 GHz spectrum should be assigned in a manner that accommodates future growth and fulfills user demands.

Consumer 5G Trends in India

What are the consumer 5G trends you are seeing in India? Are Indians migrating to 5G faster than the global average?

India currently boasts one of the fastest adoption rates for 5G technologies worldwide, with subscriptions projected to approach 5.6 billion by 2029. The introduction of the 4s Gen 2 chipset, which supports sub-$100 5G smartphones, is anticipated to significantly enhance affordability, speeding up the transition to 5G technology for a larger segment of the population. This trend is already contributing to increased data consumption as applications like high-definition video streaming and online gaming grow in popularity. Moreover, the acceptance of private 5G networks across sectors such as manufacturing, logistics, and healthcare is further indicative of this rapid migration.

Affordable 5G Smartphones

How soon will a sub-$100 5G smartphone be available? Are you working with Reliance Jio?

We are excited to introduce the Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 chipset, aimed primarily at making 5G connectivity accessible for entry-level smartphones. Our goal is to launch smartphones priced below $100. Xiaomi has recently announced products based on the 4s Gen 2, and other OEMs are also in the process of development. Reliance Jio plays a crucial role in this initiative as we strive to provide affordable smartphones for the Indian market.

Focus Areas of Qualcomm

What are the top sectors you are focusing on currently?

Qualcomm is executing its vision for a connected intelligent edge, concentrating on key sectors such as mobile and fixed broadband, automotive, IoT, data centers, and personal computers. This strategy is underscored by the necessity to enhance connectivity through 5G technology.

The Impact of IoT on Business Landscape

How is IoT set to change the business landscape for chipset companies like Qualcomm?

The digitization journey in India, illustrated by advancements such as UPI and ONDC, underscores the need for robust connectivity, processing power, AI at the edge, and advanced computing. This shift is pivotal as the IoT evolves, driving the demand for specialized chipsets.

AI and Consumer Experience Enhancement

What is Qualcomm’s vision for an AI future? Which areas can be improved in mobile and PC segments?

Qualcomm anticipates a hybrid future for AI, where advanced capabilities enhance cost efficiency, security, privacy, and performance across mobile, automotive, and PC sectors. By integrating on-device and cloud-based AI, we strive to optimize these aspects using our Snapdragon processors, which feature dedicated NPUs for efficient execution of machines learning tasks.

This overarching hybrid approach impacts many domains including camera technology, personal assistants, battery management, and user interfaces, ultimately enhancing consumer experience by making interactions more intuitive.

Chennai Design Center Contributions

What products are being designed at your Chennai facility?

The Chennai Design Center is at the forefront of wireless connectivity innovations. Many advancements in our Wi-Fi 7 offerings have roots in this center, where access point technology is engineered for global impact. We foresee even greater contributions as we harness global talent and expand our footprint in India.

Partnerships and Future Growth

Your thoughts on Atmanirbhar Bharat and partnership with Tata?

India’s tech ecosystem is flourishing due to its immense talent pool. Government initiatives fostering a conducive market environment are crucial for tech companies of various sizes. The Make in India and Design in India initiatives, alongside the rise of 5G and on-device AI, signify enormous opportunities for innovation. As a trusted partner in India’s digital trajectory, we are committed to fostering this growth.

The collaboration between Qualcomm Technologies and relevant government bodies, such as MeitY and DoT, aims to further expedite India’s growth in the coming years. Our research and development centers across multiple Indian cities are equipped to support local ecosystems and drive forward the vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat.

As a key player, Tata presents significant opportunities for partnership, and we are eager to explore this alignment in advancing India’s semiconductor and electronics landscape.

Expansion Plans and Commitment to the Local Market

What are your India expansion plans related to investment and headcount?

Qualcomm has been pivotal in shaping India’s IT landscape for over two decades. Our commitment to the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative is manifested through meaningful investments to strengthen India’s semiconductor sector and workforce. We share technological expertise and support a network of fabless semiconductor companies, including startups, enhancing the nation’s tech framework and fostering growth.

The Qualcomm Semiconductor Mentorship Program is designed to assist startups from the design stage to commercialization. Through initiatives such as the Qualcomm Design in India Challenge and the Qualcomm Women Entrepreneurship India Network, we have empowered over 125 Indian startups, which in turn have developed hundreds of patents poised to transform sectors like IoT, healthcare, and robotics.

Investment in Startups and Future Acquisitions

What is your stance on acquiring startups operating in relevant technology areas?

Our strategic investments are devoted to nurturing the local ecosystem through various initiatives. We have successfully mentored and incubated over 125 startups, consistently adding about 32 each year, who utilize 5G and AI for diverse applications, resulting in over 300 patents.

Additionally, Qualcomm Ventures has invested over ₹1,000 crore (approximately $130 million) across 35 Indian startups focused on creating world-class products. Our collaboration with C-DoT and C-DAC further emphasizes our commitment to catalyzing India’s digital evolution, reinforcing our mission to empower and elevate the broader tech community through long-term investments.