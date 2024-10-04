Apple to Open Four More Flagship Stores in India While Producing iPhones Locally

Apple has started making the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max in India, marking the first time it produces its entire iPhone lineup there. These models will be available for local customers and exported abroad. Additionally, Apple plans to open more flagship stores in cities like Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi, and Mumbai, emphasizing its commitment to the Indian market.

Apple has begun manufacturing the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max models in India, thereby becoming the first company to produce the entire range of iPhones locally. This development comes just weeks after the official launch of the iPhone 16 series.

Statement from Apple

“Apple is now manufacturing the entire iPhone 16 lineup, including the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, in India,” the company stated.

Production and Availability

The locally manufactured Pro models, noted for their complex production process, will be accessible to Indian customers and will also be available for export.

“Manufactured in India, iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max will soon be available for our local customers and for export to select countries across the world,” the company added.

Expansion of Retail Presence

In addition to manufacturing, Apple is expanding its retail footprint in India with plans for more flagship stores. The company aims to establish new locations in Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi, and Mumbai.

Comments from Leadership

“We’re thrilled to build our teams as we plan to open more stores in India, because we’re inspired by the creativity and passion of our customers across this country,” stated Diedre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of retail.