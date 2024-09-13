Qualcomm to Continue Advancing 5G Ecosystem and Intelligent Devices

Qualcomm is committed to advancing the 5G ecosystem, focusing on innovative devices for different market segments. They recently launched AI-powered chipsets to compete with giants like Intel and Apple. With the Snapdragon X series, Qualcomm is attracting global PC makers, offering enhanced performance and battery life. They are also developing devices for various applications, improving efficiency and user experience in smart technology.

Qualcomm Technologies Inc., the multinational semiconductor company based in the United States, has reaffirmed its commitment to driving innovations within the evolving 5G ecosystem. This initiative will encompass both entry-level and premium segments of intelligent devices, aimed at facilitating a diverse range of use cases for telecom operators and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

Commitment to 5G Advancements

According to Savi Soin, Senior Vice President and President of Qualcomm India, the company aims to continuously innovate within the wireless sector. “In the wireless space, we intend to continue innovating to advance the 5G ecosystem, equipping network operators and OEMs with solutions at both the premium and entry level,” Soin mentioned in an interview with ETTelecom.

Introduction of AI-Backed Technology

Beneath the leadership of Cristiano Amon, Qualcomm recently introduced its AI-backed Snapdragon X PC chipset, positioning itself directly against notable competitors such as Intel and Apple Inc.. “We are highly optimistic about the AI PC market, and the market response has been phenomenal,” Soin commented, indicating that the company has already demonstrated impressive capabilities with the Snapdragon X series powered AI PCs. Positive feedback from consumers highlights the potential impact of these innovations.

Innovative PC Chip Solutions

Qualcomm is optimistic regarding its PC chip innovation, notably the Qualcomm Oryon CPU. According to the company, this integrated processor boasts performance enhancements of up to 37% and reduces power consumption by approximately 54% compared to its competitors, making it highly suitable for generative AI applications.

“We have a vision of a connected intelligent edge, integrating our CPU, GPU, NPU, and connectivity technologies,” Soin further elaborated. This strategy underscores Qualcomm’s leadership position in high-performance computing while driving innovation and efficiency across the board.

Global Reception among OEMs

The recent launch of the Snapdragon X series has attracted significant attention from international PC makers, including major names like Acer, Asus, Dell, HP, Microsoft, Samsung, and Vivo. This development has raised concerns among traditional microchip suppliers such as AMD, Intel, Samsung, and Nvidia. “These OEM devices have received praise for their exceptional battery life, performance, and AI features, leading to strong pre-order numbers and high demand,” Soin remarked.

Reducing Capacity Devices for Enhanced 5G Applications

Founded in 1985 by Irwin Jacobs and other co-founders, Qualcomm is also introducing reduced capacity or RedCap devices to leverage the multifaceted capabilities of 5G—namely speed, ultra-low latency, and reliability.

Soin elaborated on various RedCap use cases, highlighting applications in wearables, video surveillance, asset tracking, industrial automation, smart agriculture, and smart grid technologies, all of which benefit from enhanced speeds and improved power consumption that ultimately extend the battery life of IoT devices.

Advancements in 5G Modem Technology

In early 2022, Qualcomm also unveiled the Snapdragon X35, recognized as the world’s first 5G NR-light modem-RF system, designed to minimize power consumption while enhancing coverage, reducing latency, and improving uplink speeds. The company asserts that this modem balances user experience with cost, empowering network operators and OEMs to develop compact devices that enhance the 5G ecosystem through products such as smartwatches, AR glasses, Mi-Fi devices, dongles, and fixed wireless access (FWA).